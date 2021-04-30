1. T Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State: A thick, physical blocker who can maul defenders in the running game, Jenkins has plug-and-play potential at right tackle.
2. LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame: At 216 pounds, Owusu-Koramoah has the positional flexibility teams are looking for, with the ability to play safety, linebacker or slot cornerback.
3. S Trevon Moehrig, TCU: A free safety who can also cover in the slot, Moehrig is the best safety in the class by a wide margin.
4. DE/OLB Azeez Ojulari, Georgia: He’s a little light at 6-3 and 240 pounds, but he’s an effective pass rusher who plays with great effort.
5. CB Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State: A second-generation NFL cornerback, Samuel overcomes a lock of ideal size with his quickness and knowledge of the game.
6. T Jalen Mayfield, Michigan: He can be overpowered at times and has had some issues with footwork, but he has the size and athleticism to be a starting right tackle.
7. DT Christian Barmore, Alabama: He didn’t have a great workout at his pro day, but he is the best defensive tackle in a mediocre class.
8. LB Nick Bolton, Missouri: He’s a little undersized at 6-0 and 230 pounds, but he has great range and is one of the better blitzing linebackers in the draft.
9. DT Levi Onwuzurike, Washington: A good fit for a 4-3 defense looking for a three-technique defensive tackle, he has a great first step and can be a disruptive interior rusher.
10. WR Elijah Moore, Mississippi: He’s a little undersized and probably projects best as a slot receiver, but he’s a dynamic playmaker who catches the ball well and can be used on jet sweeps.
11. WR Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU: He’s a big target at 6-4 and 200 pounds who can line up outside or in the slot and make big plays. There’s a little bit of DK Metcalf to his game.
12. OLB Joseph Ossai, Texas: At 6-4 and 253 pounds, he’s an ideal fit as an outside linebacker in a 3-4 defense. He’s good at stopping the run and offers some pass-rush ability.
13. RB Javonte Williams, North Carolina: A low-to-the-ground runner at 5-10 and 220 pounds, Williams has good power and balance.
14. DE Carlos Basham Jr., Wake Forest: At 6-3 and 281 pounds, Basham fits well as a big defensive end in a 4-3 scheme.
15. T Dillon Radunz, North Dakota State: He’s an effective pass blocker who helped himself with his pro day. He could play left tackle in the NFL.
16. OL Quinn Meinerz, Wisconsin Whitewater: One of the fastest risers during the draft process, Meinerz brings excellent athletic ability to the guard or center positions.
17. QB Kellen Mond, Texas A&M: He’s lean and had some consistency issues in college, but he has good speed and a strong arm.
18. OL Wyatt Davis, Ohio State: For a team that wants to run, Davis is a great fit at guard. He’s a 6-4, 315-pound road grader who excels in short-yardage situations.
19. QB Kyle Trask, Florida: At 6-5 and 240 pounds, Trask offers good size, pocket presence and accuracy for a team looking for a quarterback outside the first round.