The first round of the NFL draft came to an end late Thursday, and the attention now turns to the second and third rounds, which are held Friday night.

Here are the best remaining prospects entering Day 2 of the draft, drawing from our pre-draft top 50 ranking and scouting reports:

1. T Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State: A thick, physical blocker who can maul defenders in the running game, Jenkins has plug-and-play potential at right tackle.

2. LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame: At 216 pounds, Owusu-Koramoah has the positional flexibility teams are looking for, with the ability to play safety, linebacker or slot cornerback.

3. S Trevon Moehrig, TCU: A free safety who can also cover in the slot, Moehrig is the best safety in the class by a wide margin.

4. DE/OLB Azeez Ojulari, Georgia: He’s a little light at 6-3 and 240 pounds, but he’s an effective pass rusher who plays with great effort.

5. CB Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State: A second-generation NFL cornerback, Samuel overcomes a lock of ideal size with his quickness and knowledge of the game.

6. T Jalen Mayfield, Michigan: He can be overpowered at times and has had some issues with footwork, but he has the size and athleticism to be a starting right tackle.

7. DT Christian Barmore, Alabama: He didn’t have a great workout at his pro day, but he is the best defensive tackle in a mediocre class.

8. LB Nick Bolton, Missouri: He’s a little undersized at 6-0 and 230 pounds, but he has great range and is one of the better blitzing linebackers in the draft.

9. DT Levi Onwuzurike, Washington: A good fit for a 4-3 defense looking for a three-technique defensive tackle, he has a great first step and can be a disruptive interior rusher.

10. WR Elijah Moore, Mississippi: He’s a little undersized and probably projects best as a slot receiver, but he’s a dynamic playmaker who catches the ball well and can be used on jet sweeps.

11. WR Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU: He’s a big target at 6-4 and 200 pounds who can line up outside or in the slot and make big plays. There’s a little bit of DK Metcalf to his game.

12. OLB Joseph Ossai, Texas: At 6-4 and 253 pounds, he’s an ideal fit as an outside linebacker in a 3-4 defense. He’s good at stopping the run and offers some pass-rush ability.

13. RB Javonte Williams, North Carolina: A low-to-the-ground runner at 5-10 and 220 pounds, Williams has good power and balance.

14. DE Carlos Basham Jr., Wake Forest: At 6-3 and 281 pounds, Basham fits well as a big defensive end in a 4-3 scheme.

15. T Dillon Radunz, North Dakota State: He’s an effective pass blocker who helped himself with his pro day. He could play left tackle in the NFL.

16. OL Quinn Meinerz, Wisconsin Whitewater: One of the fastest risers during the draft process, Meinerz brings excellent athletic ability to the guard or center positions.

17. QB Kellen Mond, Texas A&M: He’s lean and had some consistency issues in college, but he has good speed and a strong arm.

18. OL Wyatt Davis, Ohio State: For a team that wants to run, Davis is a great fit at guard. He’s a 6-4, 315-pound road grader who excels in short-yardage situations.

19. QB Kyle Trask, Florida: At 6-5 and 240 pounds, Trask offers good size, pocket presence and accuracy for a team looking for a quarterback outside the first round.