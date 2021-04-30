Let’s take a look at the best picks and most questionable picks of Round 1:
Best picks
San Francisco 49ers: QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State
Jones was a great fit for Coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense because of his accuracy and ability to quickly get rid of the ball, but Lance beat him out because of his throwing and running talent, his personality and his long-term potential. Lance did a smart thing by taking Shanahan’s suggestion to have John Beck train him. Beck is tight with Shanahan and kept him informed of Lance’s progress. His selection allows the 49ers to keep Jimmy Garoppolo as the starter this season.
Atlanta Falcons: TE Kyle Pitts, Florida
I thought they would draft Penei Sewell to an improve an offensive line that has allowed Matt Ryan to be sacked 131 times in three years, but taking Pitts is a great move. He’s one of the best tight ends to ever enter the draft, and he’s even more valuable if the Falcons trade star wide receiver Julio Jones after June 1 for salary cap reasons. In my top 50, Pitts was the No. 1 non-quarterback.
Denver Broncos: CB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
You could argue they should have taken Justin Fields at No. 9 overall, because there’s uncertainty at quarterback with Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater, but you can’t argue with the talent of Surtain, who might be the best defensive player in this class. The Broncos are now loaded at corner with Surtain joining Ronald Darby, Kyle Fuller and Bryce Callahan, but keep in mind that Fuller and Callahan are free agents next year. In a division with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, you can’t have too many good cornerbacks.
Chicago Bears: QB Justin Fields, Ohio State
The Bears were aggressive enough to beat out Washington and any other team that might have wanted to move up, by jumping nine spots to draft Fields, who some evaluators had as the third-best QB in the draft. They were smart about what they gave up, only surrendering fourth- and fifth-rounders this year in addition to next year’s first- and fourth-rounders. They can let Andy Dalton, who is on a one-year deal at $10.5 million, start while Fields learns the NFL game. The Bears really needed a QB for the future, and they did well to get one.
New England Patriots: QB Mac Jones, Alabama
The Patriots were patient by not trading up into the top 10, and got Jones from Alabama anyway. He will be the quarterback of the future, and maybe the quarterback of the present. He’s smart enough and accurate enough to challenge Cam Newton for the starting job. He played for Nick Saban, who knows Bill Belichick well, so you can be sure the Patriots had plenty of information on him. Patience paid off.
Pittsburgh Steelers: RB Najee Harris, Alabama
Some will criticize the choice of a running back in the first round, and the Steelers will need to address their offensive line later in the draft. But the Steelers desperately need to improve what was the worst rushing offense in football last year, and they were able to stay put at No. 24 and land the draft’s best running back in Harris. The Steelers got lucky that the Dolphins and Jets didn’t take him first.
Questionable picks
Carolina Panthers: CB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina
The first question is whether Horn is a better cornerback than the one drafted one spot after him, Surtain. But the Panthers obviously felt he was, and he fits what they want to do on defense. It would have been a better move, though, if they could have moved back four spots in a trade with Philadelphia and then taken Horn.
Dallas Cowboys: LB Micah Parsons, Penn State
The question isn’t taking Parsons, who is very talented, although it does create a potential logjam at linebacker and might mean they don’t pick up Leighton Vander Esch’s fifth-year option. But the bigger issue is making a trade with their division rival, the Philadelphia Eagles, that allowed them to take an explosive wide receiver in DeVonta Smith at No. 10. Smith is going to drive Cowboys cornerbacks crazy.
New York Giants: WR Kadarius Toney, Florida
The Giants aren’t experienced in trade-downs, and that showed in their swap with the Bears. The fourth- and fifth-round picks won’t add much to this year’s roster. They ended up getting a decent wide receiver in Toney with the No. 20 pick, although some evaluators thought he was more of a second-round talent.
Green Bay Packers: CB Eric Stokes, Georgia
This is much less about Stokes, even though it was something of a slap-in-the-face for Rodgers to see the Packers draft another defensive player instead of a wide receiver, and more about the price Green Bay is still paying for trading up in last year’s first round to take Jordan Love. Rodgers doesn’t want to return to the Packers, and even though the team is saying it won’t trade him, this situation is going to get very messy.
Las Vegas Raiders: T Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
The Raiders needed a right tackle to replace Trent Brown, who was traded to the Patriots, but Leatherwood was seen by many as more of a low first-round pick than the 17th pick. The pick also does nothing to help a defense that has needs at just about every position.
Jacksonville Jaguars: RB Travis Etienne, Clemson
Am I missing something? Undrafted running back James Robinson rushed for 1,070 yards and had a 4.5 yards-per-carry average as a rookie. Now they take a running back in the first round instead of a defensive tackle for their new 3-4 defense (Christian Barmore) or the best safety in the draft (Trevon Moehrig)? I don’t get it.