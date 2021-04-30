The Bears were aggressive enough to beat out Washington and any other team that might have wanted to move up, jumping nine spots to draft Fields, who some evaluators had as the third-best QB in the draft. They were smart about what they gave up, only surrendering fourth- and fifth-rounders this year in addition to next year’s first- and fourth-rounders. They can let Andy Dalton, who is on a one-year deal at $10.5 million, start while Fields learns the NFL game. The Bears really needed a QB for the future, and they did well to get one.