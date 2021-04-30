How to watch
When: 7 p.m. Eastern
TV: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network
Streaming: FuboTV, YouTubeTV, ESPN+, NFL App
Who are the best available players entering Day 2?
Several highly rated players did not hear their names called during the first round on Thursday night, setting up some intriguing possibilities for the teams picking early in the second round Friday.
Those players include several offensive linemen, including tackles Teven Jenkins of Oklahoma State and Jalen Mayfield of Michigan. There are also a number of offensive playmakers, from Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore to North Carolina running back Javonte Williams.
The top remaining defensive players include Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and TCU defensive back Trevon Moehrig, who’s widely considered to be the best safety in the draft.
After five quarterbacks went in the first round, Kellen Mond of Texas A&M and Kyle Trask of Florida are among those who could hear their names called. The Washington Football Team is one of the teams that could target a QB on Day 2.
See John Clayton’s full list of the best available Day 2 prospects by clicking below.
After Mac Jones pick, Bill Belichick says ‘Cam’s our quarterback’
The New England Patriots used Thursday night’s 15th overall choice in the NFL draft on Alabama quarterback Mac Jones. But veteran Cam Newton remains the team’s starter at the position, Coach Bill Belichick said in a video news conference following the draft’s opening round.
“Cam’s our quarterback,” Belichick said. “At whatever time Jarrett [Stidham] or Mac are ready to challenge and compete, then we’ll see how that goes. But right now for Mac, he’s just got a lot of learning in front of him. I know he’s very anxious to get going on it and get started. And so we’ll start trying to give him material to work on and be ready for rookie minicamp the second week of May and then on to the rookie development program and so forth. It should be a good opportunity for him to be able to make progress there, certainly better than we had last year.”
It was the first time during Belichick’s tenure that the Patriots used a first-round pick on a quarterback. Jones was thought by some observers to be in line to be selected by the San Francisco 49ers with the No. 3 choice. Instead, the 49ers went with Trey Lance and Jones fell to the Patriots at No. 15.
“He’s a smart kid,” Belichick said. “He’s been in a system that’s similar to ours. We’ve had a lot of good conversations with him. I think he’ll be able to process the offense. It’s obviously going to take a lot of time. We’ll see how it goes.”
Roger Goodell’s basement chair made it to Cleveland
Commissioner Roger Goodell no longer was in his basement for the NFL draft. But the chair from Goodell’s basement was in Cleveland as the draft became an in-person event again Thursday.
The chair from the basement of Goodell’s home in Bronxville, N.Y. — from which Goodell announced picks when the draft was conducted entirely remotely last year — was taken to Cleveland and was on the draft stage during Thursday night’s opening round.
“I always like being in my basement,” Goodell told ESPN in a pre-draft interview Thursday. “But not when it’s losing the opportunity to be with the fans.”
Also back Thursday were onstage celebrations between Goodell and just-drafted players.
“It’s not staged,” Goodell said during Thursday’s televised interview. “It’s purely emotional. I told them today, ‘This night is for you. We’re celebrating you. We’re celebrating all you’ve achieved. And you’re starting your career in the NFL.’ … I’m vaccinated. There’s no safety concern for them or for me.”
Thursday delivered the second-highest viewership for Day 1 of an NFL draft
An average of 12.6 million viewers watched Thursday night’s opening round of the NFL draft on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, the NFL Network and digital channels, according to the NFL.
It was the second-highest Day 1 viewership for an NFL draft behind last year’s 15.5 million.
Viewership was up 11 percent from the last in-person NFL draft in 2019.
Bears say Andy Dalton, not Justin Fields, is their starter
The Chicago Bears made a bold move Thursday night to trade up nine spots in the first-round order of the NFL draft, from 20th to 11th, to choose Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.
But General Manager Ryan Pace said that veteran Andy Dalton, signed as a free agent earlier this offseason, is the team’s starter. According to Pace, Coach Matt Nagy spoke to Dalton after the selection of Fields.
“That communication and clarity, for us, is really important,” Pace said in a news conference following the draft’s opening round. “Andy is our starter. And we’re going to have a really good plan in place to develop Justin and do what’s best for our organization to win games.”
The team that once passed over Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson to draft Mitchell Trubisky now has its franchise-quarterback hopes tied to Fields.
“We feel really fortunate to be able to get Justin in the area of the draft we were able to select him,” Pace said. “The excitement throughout our whole building, you could feel it as I walked down here tonight, what he’s going to do for the future of our organization.”
Rams GM working from home after positive coronavirus test
Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead is isolating and working from home on Friday’s Day 2 of the NFL draft after testing positive for the coronavirus.
His wife, broadcast journalist Kara Henderson, posted a photo of Snead in his home workspace and wrote on Twitter: “He’s up! He’s moving!! He’s doing well!!! He’s already on the phone getting intel... Pretty sure he’s built a Draft fort... Go Rams!!”
Snead and Rams Coach Sean McVay reportedly were exposed earlier this week to a team staffer who tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Rams did not have a first-round pick Thursday. Their initial selection Friday is the 25th choice of the second round, No. 57 overall in the draft.
The team converted a Malibu mansion into its NFL draft headquarters. But now Snead won’t get to enjoy those lavish surroundings.
49ers say they expect to keep Jimmy Garoppolo after drafting Trey Lance
The San Francisco 49ers expect to retain veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to pair with the prized rookie, Trey Lance, they selected third overall in the NFL draft Thursday night, Coach Kyle Shanahan said.
“I want Jimmy to be here and I want this kid to be brought along,” Shanahan said at a news conference following the draft’s opening round. “I want to see how he does and if it turns into a competition, it turns into a competition. I’d be excited about that if [Lance] showed he was ready for it and stuff. But we know where Jimmy’s at. … It’d be very hard for me to picture a situation Jimmy’s not here on Sunday because that would be, I think, very stressful for us because Jimmy is a very good player and I think we can win with him. So we’ll play that by ear. But I expect Jimmy to be here and I’d be surprised if he wasn’t.”
There had been pre-draft speculation that Garoppolo would be traded. But the choice of Lance could increase the chances of Garoppolo remaining with the Niners as a temporary starter, given the notion that Lance might need some time to develop and make the transition to the NFL from North Dakota State.
Shanahan also said he spoke to Garoppolo about the coach’s odd pre-draft comment last week that he could not guarantee that Garoppolo still would be with the team Sunday because he could not even guarantee that any particular person still would be alive Sunday.
“I totally bombed that on Monday,” Shanahan said. “I hated how that came off.”
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are in a standoff
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the reigning league MVP, and the Green Bay Packers emerged from Thursday’s opening day of the NFL draft at a stalemate.
The Packers maintained they would not trade Rodgers. That left the two sides in a stare-down after people familiar with the situation said earlier in the day that Rodgers remained disgruntled with the organization and has told team officials it is possible that he will not return to the Packers for the 2021 season.
“No, we’re not going to trade Aaron Rodgers,” Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst said in a video news conference following Thursday night’s first round of the draft.
Gutekunst said he does not believe that Rodgers’s tenure with the franchise is over.