The Bears’ failure with Trubisky led to another bold move Thursday night. With Fields still on the board at 11, the Bears gave the Giants the 20th pick this year, a fifth-rounder this year and a first- and fourth-round pick next year to move up. They nabbed a player with massive talent, an accurate passer who is also one of the fastest quarterbacks to enter the league. The Bears have seen how a tantalizing prospect can bust, but they were wise enough to understand the need to keep trying.