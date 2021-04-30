It’s an understandable, safe, choice. Hedman has been nominated for the award in each of the past four seasons and won it in 2018. This year the 30-year-old has 44 points, second most at the position, and is averaging over 25 minutes per game. He’s also a fixture on the power-play unit (3 minutes and 20 seconds per game), making him one of the better offensive-minded defensemen in the NHL. But the award is intended to go to the “defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-around ability in the position” and Hedman falls a bit short, particularly compared to another Norris candidate.
When Hedman is on the ice at even strength, the Lightning have outscored opponents 47-40, giving them about 54 percent of goals scored during this time. If we adjust this for shot quality and volume we would expect Tampa Bay to put half of goals in their favor with Hedman on the ice. In other words, the team is getting a bit of puck luck with Hedman on the ice and even then he isn’t drastically tilting the ice in his favor. In fact, he has the worst expected goal differential and the second worst actual goal differential at even strength when compared to the next four betting interests on the Norris wagering menu, which includes the New York Rangers’ Adam Fox, Colorado Avalanche’s Cale Makar, the Boston Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy and Jeff Petry of the Montreal Canadiens.
2020-21 Norris Trophy hopeful
Money line
Actual on-ice goal share
Expected on-ice goal share
Victor Hedman
-150
54 percent
50 percent
Adam Fox
+340
61 percent
56 percent
Cale Makar
+550
61 percent
58 percent
Charlie McAvoy
+650
59 percent
57 percent
Jeff Petry
+750
51 percent
51 percent
Fox not only has better on-ice numbers than Hedman, he has better scoring numbers, too. Fox has produced a league-high 47 points among defensemen this year, with 23 points on the power play, one fewer than Hedman. He’s also got a better plus-minus (plus-23) than Hedman (plus-6), if you’re into that sort of thing. Additionally, Fox has more blocked shots (91 to 67) and has been whistled for fewer penalties (7 to 13). And Fox, like Hedman, also skates with the penalty kill unit, making him active in all three phases of the game.
You could also argue Fox takes on tougher assignments than Hedman. Fox starts in the defensive zone almost three times per game, or nearly a third of his zone shifts at even strength. Hedman makes slightly over two defensive zone starts per game, or less than a quarter of his zone shifts. Makar and McAvoy have more defensive zone starts per game than Hedman, too, perhaps bolstering their case for Norris at the expense of Tampa’s perennial nominee.
Despite the tougher zone starts, Fox was on the ice for 38 total goals for and 24 against, giving him a plus-14 goal differential. Makar has the same total goal differential and McAvoy is not too far behind (plus-12). Even Petry’s overall goal differential (plus-4) is better than Hedman’s (plus-1), illustrating that the former Norris winner is likely the favorite due to his reputation rather than actual results.
Other metrics, like Hockey Reference’s point shares, an all-in-one metric that translates a player’s contribution to standings points, paint a similar picture. You may scoff at an all-encompassing number to encapsulate a player’s overall production, but this one passes the eye test. In seven of the past 10 years the eventual Norris winner has ranked first or second in point shares. This year Fox leads the pack with 7.9 point shares, one more than Hedman, who ranks fifth.
Are we splitting hairs with such a narrow difference between the two according to a nontraditional metric? Perhaps, but when weighed in conjunction with all the other evidence it is clear Hedman should be in the mix for Norris, but isn’t deserving of the favorite status he currently enjoys.