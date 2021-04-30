When Hedman is on the ice at even strength, the Lightning have outscored opponents 47-40, giving them about 54 percent of goals scored during this time. If we adjust this for shot quality and volume we would expect Tampa Bay to put half of goals in their favor with Hedman on the ice. In other words, the team is getting a bit of puck luck with Hedman on the ice and even then he isn’t drastically tilting the ice in his favor. In fact, he has the worst expected goal differential and the second worst actual goal differential at even strength when compared to the next four betting interests on the Norris wagering menu, which includes the New York Rangers’ Adam Fox, Colorado Avalanche’s Cale Makar, the Boston Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy and Jeff Petry of the Montreal Canadiens.