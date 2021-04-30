“At my office’s request, an independent investigation was conducted by an external legal firm to review an allegation of sexual misconduct reported by a baseball industry employee earlier this year involving Mr. Alomar in 2014,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred wrote in a statement. “Having reviewed all of the available evidence from the now completed investigation, I have concluded that Mr. Alomar violated MLB’s policies, and that termination of his consultant contract and placement on MLB’s Ineligible List are warranted.”
The announcement comes as the league continues to confront the fallout from a slew of allegations of sexual harassment and lewd behavior against former Mets manager Mickey Callaway, former Mets General Manager Jared Porter, and others. Porter was terminated immediately. Callaway is still employed, though suspended, as pitching coach of the Angels, who will not comment on his status but have suspended him indefinitely due to an ongoing investigation by MLB.
Alomar released a statement on Twitter in which he did not deny the allegations, but did say he was “disappointed, surprised, and upset” by MLB’s decision.
“With the current social climate, I understand why Major League Baseball has taken the position they have,” Alomar said in that statement. “My hope is that the allegation will be heard in a venue that will allow me to address the accusation directly. I will continue to spend my time helping kids pursue their baseball dreams.”
Sexual harassment — of female reporters and team employees — continues to be a widespread issue in the game, which is largely dominated by men and can therefore be a particularly complicated, even hostile place to women hoping to report such allegations. Manfred acknowledged as much in his statement.
“We are grateful for the courage of the individual who came forward. MLB will continue to strive to create environments in which people feel comfortable speaking up without fear of recrimination, retaliation, or exclusion,” he said.
Alomar, 53, played for seven teams during his 17-year career, but is best remembered for his lengthy tenures with Toronto and Cleveland. A defensive wizard from a respected baseball family, Alomar hit for a .300 career average, won 10 Gold Gloves and was a 12-time all-star.
In the immediate aftermath of the announcement, the Blue Jays issued a statement supporting the league’s decision and announcing that they are “severing all ties with Alomar immediately.”
“The Blue Jays are committed to advancing respect and equity in baseball and are taking further action by removing Alomar from the Level of Excellence and taking down his banner at Rogers Centre,” the statement added.
The last person Manfred placed on the ineligible list was former Astros assistant general manager Brandon Taubman, who was added in early 2020 after making inappropriate comments to female reporters in the clubhouse during the 2019 playoffs.