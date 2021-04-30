Cornelius Lucas finished last season on the left side, but Washington cycled through three different starters at the position and has yet to solidify the starting job going forward.
Cosmi (6-foot-6, 314 pounds) was voted a team captain in 2020, checking one of many boxes that make him a good fit for Coach Ron Rivera and his vision in Washington. Cosmi’s ability to play multiple spots and his improvement at Texas check off two more. His athleticism is yet another check in his favor; Cosmi ran a 4.85-second 40-yard dash at his pro day.