After bolstering its linebacker corps with first-round pick Jamin Davis, the Washington Football Team shifted its attention to the offensive line on Friday and selected Samuel Cosmi, a tackle out of the University of Texas, with the No. 51 overall pick in the second round.

The redshirt junior was a three-year starter at Texas, first at right tackle, where he started 13 games in 2018, and then at left tackle, where he started 25 games over the last two years. Voted second-team All-America and first-team All-Big 12 in 2020, Cosmi gives Washington a potential immediate starter and, at the very least, competition for the left tackle job.

Cornelius Lucas finished last season on the left side, but Washington cycled through three different starters at the position and has yet to solidify the starting job going forward.

Cosmi (6-foot-6, 314 pounds) was voted a team captain in 2020, checking one of many boxes that make him a good fit for Coach Ron Rivera and his vision in Washington. Cosmi’s ability to play multiple spots and his improvement at Texas check off two more. His athleticism is yet another check in his favor; Cosmi ran a 4.85-second 40-yard dash at his pro day.