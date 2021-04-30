The quarterbacks were gone by the time Washington made its two picks in the third round, which the team used on Benjamin St-Juste, a 6-foot-3, 202-pound cornerback out of Minnesota, and North Carolina wide receiver Dyami Brown.
Cosmi, a redshirt junior, was a three-year starter at Texas. He started 13 games at right tackle in 2018, and then started 25 games at left tackle over the last two years, and was voted second-team All-America and first-team All-Big 12 in 2020.
At a minimum, Cosmi should create competition at left tackle or serve as a reserve swing tackle. At best, he could become Washington’s new starter at left tackle, a position has been vacant since Trent Williams began his holdout in 2019. The team traded away Williams to the San Francisco 49ers during the 2020 draft.
Washington cycled through three different starters on the left side last year, ending with Cornelius Lucas. It made no promises about the starting job going forward and stressed a need for competition across the roster.
“I feel comfortable on both sides of the ball,” Cosmi said on a conference call with reporters Friday evening. “I played both at Texas and I felt just as comfortable at right as I did at left. I really don’t have a preference on that.”
Cosmi (6-foot-6, 314 pounds) was voted a team captain in 2020, checking one of many boxes that make him a good fit for Coach Ron Rivera and his vision in Washington. Cosmi’s ability to play multiple spots and his improvement at Texas checked off two more. His athleticism is yet another check in his favor; Cosmi ran a 4.85-second 40-yard dash at his pro day and ran for a 12-yard touchdown against West Virginia in 2019.
Cosmi said he spoke to Washington officials on three different calls, the most conversations he had with any team throughout the pre-draft process. What stood out to Cosmi the most was his one-on-one conversation with Rivera. He didn’t have one-on-ones with any other NFL head coaches.
“It was awesome,” Cosmi said. “It was just sitting down and having a great conversation talking about football and life and that aspect of it. I was really happy about it and really honored to be one of those guys he took the time to talk to one-on-one.”
Washington used the third-round pick (No. 74 overall) it received in the Williams trade last year to add St-Juste.
Washington has all but overhauled its group of cornerbacks this offseason, after losing Ronald Darby in free agency and signing William Jackson III and Darryl Roberts. The addition of St-Juste, a Montreal native, gives Washington another defensive back with press-man coverage skills, to go with good size and length. It also gives the team another versatile defensive back — one who could be asked to play safety in Jack Del Rio’s scheme.
Washington’s depth in the secondary was tested last year because of injury, but it is expected to return from injury Landon Collins (Achilles) and Deshazor Everett (pectoral muscle), and will likely find more ways to get Kam Curl, a seventh-round pick in 2020, more time on the field. But the only true free safety on Washington’s roster currently is Troy Apke, who was demoted twice last season.
St-Juste, 23, began his college career at Michigan but left after two years, following a hamstring injury that cost him the 2018 season. The school reportedly said St-Juste would be a medical retiree from football, but he transferred to Minnesota, where he played the past two seasons. He started 14 of 30 games at Michigan and Minnesota combined, and totaled 62 tackles and 13 passes defensed.
Washington took Brown, a 6-foot, 189-pound receiver, at No. 82 overall. With 4.44 speed, Brown gives Washington another offensive weapon to pair with Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel who could vie for the team’s third receiver spot. Brown was a downfield target for North Carolina and led the ACC in receiving yards (1,099) last season.