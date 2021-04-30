Washington’s depth in the secondary was tested last year because of injury, but it is expected to return from injury Landon Collins (Achilles) and Deshazor Everett (pectoral muscle), and will likely find more ways to get Kam Curl, a seventh-round pick in 2020, more time on the field. But the only true free safety on Washington’s roster currently is Troy Apke, who was demoted twice last season.