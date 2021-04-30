The protest was spurred in part by former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry, who deleted his social media accounts in late March to protest both online racism and bullying toward Black players and the inability of social media companies to stop it.
“Maybe if I come off social media, as you know, taking a stand for the people that don’t maybe have a voice, maybe you can create a wave because of me coming off social media,” Henry told CNN this week. “People would like to know why, and they wanted to know why. But in the aftermath of it, there was a little period where I was like, ‘Well, it’s kind of a shame that people are not reacting.' ”
The Premier League, English Football League, Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship will take part in the blackout along with FIFA, the sport’s world governing body, and UEFA, which governs the game in Europe. Premier League broadcasters Sky Sports and BT Sport also will take part on a weekend where they normally would fill their social media feeds with clips of the top highlights (there will be 10 Premier League games played during the blackout, plus numerous other contests at other levels of English soccer and the Women’s Champions League semifinals on Sunday).
English cricket and rugby clubs and the British Lawn Tennis Association also will join the boycott. Formula One racing has not yet announced whether it will take part, which was puzzling to seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, the circuit’s only Black driver.
“I’m really proud to hear that there are so many organizations getting involved. I’m not sure why Formula One is not a part of that,” the British driver said Thursday, per the Associated Press. “I do believe that social media companies need to do more. There’s algorithms, there’s things they’re able to see, they’re able to take steps to help and create more of an anti-racist society. That’s what we’ve really got to be pushing towards.”
Social media companies say they’re doing what they can to combat racism and bullying on their platforms. In February, Instagram specifically mentioned abuse toward Black soccer players in announcing new measures meant to combat racist direct messages, and earlier this month the social media company announced a new tool that allows users to automatically filter out direct-message requests containing offensive words, phrases and emoji.
“We don't want discriminatory abuse on Instagram or Facebook,” a Facebook spokesperson told CNN. “We share the goal of tackling it and holding people who share it accountable. We do this by taking action on content and accounts that break our rules and cooperating with law enforcement when we receive a valid legal request.
“We’re committed to fighting hate and racism on our platform, but we also know these problems are bigger than us, so we look forward to continuing our work with industry partners to tackle the issue — both on and offline.”
Henry, who said his representatives have had discussions with Instagram after he left social media, said the time for talk is long past over.
“Like I said to you, we have so many, so many discussions,” he told CNN. “I just want action. That is it. What are we going to talk about? Telling me what [statement] you just put out recently? What’s it going to be: a discussion, by the way, or are you just going to tell me what was going to happen.”
