Rolander snapped his fingers.
“We’re in the state championship game.”
The condensed winter football season started just nine weeks ago. On Saturday, it will end with two local teams — the Stallions and the Stone Bridge Bulldogs — competing for state championships.
South County will be attempting to repeat as Class 6 champions against Oscar Smith, the program it beat, 14-13, in last season’s final. Stone Bridge, after coming up just short in 2019, will seek a Class 5 crown against Highland Springs.
In a normal year, the state championship game would be played at a neutral site. Last fall, the Class 5 and 6 games were played as a doubleheader at Hampton University. But the wonky, pandemic-altered schedule means Oscar Smith, a longtime power out of Chesapeake, Va., will host the Class 6 game.
Rolander, a longtime Stallions assistant, got clearance to bring his team south on Friday instead of gameday. But with only two players allowed per room, his normal roster of 80-plus posed logistical issues in a hotel. So the program is planning to bring about 50 players and six staffers down on Friday, and the rest of the team will join them Saturday morning before the 2 p.m. kickoff.
“I don’t think all of this has a lot of these kids rattled,” Rolander said. “They’re just focused on going down there and having fun.”
Rolander remembers last year’s final week of practice, how smoothly it went. This season, he has hoped to replicate the culture of that team, the first to win a football state title for the school. For the most part, he has been successful. The Stallions lost plenty of talent to graduation, but they return to the championship game looking and sounding very much like last year’s group.
“Nothing’s really changed,” junior wide receiver Brock Spalding said. “Switched up a few players, but we’re a family that has a tradition now and holds itself accountable. At the end of the day, that can overpower a lot of teams.”
Stone Bridge senior quarterback Billy Wiles also knows what this week of preparation is like. The Bulldogs are in the state championship for the 10th time in the program’s 21-year history, with their lone title coming in 2007. As a junior, Wiles helped lead them to Hampton, where it fell to Maury, 28-21.
On Saturday, they will face Highland Springs, a Richmond-area juggernaut that handed the Bulldogs three of those eight championship losses. The Springers will be the home team, with the game played at nearby Varina.
“Everyone knows this is a game like no other against a team like no other,” Wiles said. “[This week] everyone just flips a switch and they know it’s time to go. We’ve been here before, and we don’t want it to end the way it’s ended before.”
As the first local football teams in recent history to have to play an away game for the state title, both the Bulldogs and the Stallions expressed gratitude for the attendance restrictions put in place for public health reasons. It guarantees both teams will have an equal number of tickets to distribute, eliminating a home-field advantage.
“Nobody likes the travel,” Bulldogs Coach Mickey Thompson said. “But you’re not going to go into an environment where they have 5,000 people and we have 1,000, because it’s limited. The crowd and the home-field advantage is not near what it would normally be.”
The Bulldogs will make the two-hour trip to Varina on Saturday morning, but the outing will require an extra number of buses because of the social distancing required in team travel. It will be the final pregame reminder of all that has changed this season. Because at 2 p.m. Saturday, none of the alterations will matter. At that point, it will simply be about football.
“We’ve been dealing with these changes for so long that sometimes you forget,” Wiles said. “This morning I had to remind myself that this is my last week of football practice and this will be my last game. It’s crazy how fast things are moving along, but at the same time it’s like any other season.”
