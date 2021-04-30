This is a different kind of Washington team, one ruled less by impetuousness and more by the kind of reasoning that has worked in other cities. Just two years ago, with a need for a new franchise quarterback, owner Daniel Snyder pushed his front office to draft Dwayne Haskins over the protests of the team’s scouts and coaches. On Thursday, with Haskins gone and the need for the quarterback of the future still there, Snyder appeared to let Rivera’s staff hang up on the calls. Instead, Washington followed the draft board carefully constructed by its scouting staff, stayed with the 19th overall pick and selected Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis — a player Rivera described as a “fit.”