The Washington Wizards had an abundance of weapons to choose from Friday night with Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook taking a breather in the fourth quarter. There was forward Anthony Gill in the lane, catching a delectable behind-the-back pass from backup point guard Raul Neto for a two-handed dunk. Or how about wing Chandler Hutchison, blowing in from the top the key for a floater? Don’t forget center Daniel Gafford, who dunked his way to another double-digit scoring night.

Such is the state of the charging Wizards with nine games left in the season. After an early campaign defined by injury and illness, they are rich with healthy, hard-nosed role players capable of stepping up and handling the Cleveland Cavaliers for a 122-93 road win.

The starters put in their time and then got a rest before the second half of a back-to-back against the Mavericks on Saturday in Dallas.

The win put Washington (29-34) game behind the idle Indiana Pacers for the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference, a desirable spot because the ninth-place team hosts the first of two potential games in the play-in tournament. The Pacers face moribund Oklahoma City on Saturday.

As for Friday, Washington’s win was all business in the second half, during which is outscored the Cavaliers, 64-41. Bradley Beal led seven scorers in double figures with 19 points — an off-night for the all-star guard that was still more than enough.

Neto was just behind him with 17 points, making 6 of 7 from the field. Westbrook had 15 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for career triple-double No. 177, putting him four from tying Oscar Robertson’s record. Gafford added 13 points and seven rebounds.

The Wizards took their first double-digit lead late in the third quarter when Gafford got open in the center of the lane to beat the zone defense for a layup. Gill (10 points) then muscled his way to same spot against Kevin Love for a floater.

From there, Washington put its speedy guards to use, upped the pace and cruised: Westbrook notched his 17th triple double in the past 20 games by streaking down the court ahead of the defense for a layup then Ish Smith (11 points) took advantage of a turnover and found Gill in the corner for a three.

Gill drew a foul a play later to push the lead to 19, Gafford added a dunk and Westbrook capped the surge with a pair of free throws. The Wizards won the quarter 33-16.

It was just the momentum they needed after a fine first half.

Cleveland (21-42) started the night with strong shooting performances from Collin Sexton (22 points) and Darius Garland (12 points) that provided enough of a boost to keep the Cavaliers close to Washington until the second quarter. The Wizards went on a 10-1 run sparked by Beal, who put in a pair of layups and a jumper in the stretch.

The beginning of his night was less successful; he started shooting 3-for-10 from the field and ended the half 6-for-17, mustering 13 points.

The night never came together for Beal, who, at the foul line during the third quarter, hit a free throw, grabbed the ball then looked at it and bellowed, “So you do go in!”

With his workload capped at 26 minutes thanks to the third-quarter surge, Beal never got the chance to truly get hot — and Washington’s didn’t need him to on this night.