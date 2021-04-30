The Washington Wizards had an abundance of weapons to choose from Friday night with Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook taking a breather in the fourth quarter. There was forward Anthony Gill in the lane, catching a delectable behind-the-back pass from backup point guard Raul Neto for a two-handed dunk. Or how about wing Chandler Hutchison, blowing in from the top the key for a floater? Don’t forget center Daniel Gafford, who dunked his way to another double-digit scoring night.