Such is the state of the charging Wizards with nine games left in the season. After an early campaign defined by injury and illness, they are rich with healthy, hard-nosed role players capable of stepping up and handling the Cleveland Cavaliers for a 122-93 road win.
The starters put in their time and then got a rest before the second half of a back-to-back against the Mavericks on Saturday in Dallas.
The win put Washington (29-34) game behind the idle Indiana Pacers for the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference, a desirable spot because the ninth-place team hosts the first of two potential games in the play-in tournament. The Pacers face moribund Oklahoma City on Saturday.
As for Friday, Washington’s win was all business in the second half, during which is outscored the Cavaliers, 64-41. Bradley Beal led seven scorers in double figures with 19 points — an off-night for the all-star guard that was still more than enough.
Neto was just behind him with 17 points, making 6 of 7 from the field. Westbrook had 15 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for career triple-double No. 177, putting him four from tying Oscar Robertson’s record. Gafford added 13 points and seven rebounds.
The Wizards took their first double-digit lead late in the third quarter when Gafford got open in the center of the lane to beat the zone defense for a layup. Gill (10 points) then muscled his way to same spot against Kevin Love for a floater.
From there, Washington put its speedy guards to use, upped the pace and cruised: Westbrook notched his 17th triple double in the past 20 games by streaking down the court ahead of the defense for a layup then Ish Smith (11 points) took advantage of a turnover and found Gill in the corner for a three.
Gill drew a foul a play later to push the lead to 19, Gafford added a dunk and Westbrook capped the surge with a pair of free throws. The Wizards won the quarter 33-16.
It was just the momentum they needed after a fine first half.
Cleveland (21-42) started the night with strong shooting performances from Collin Sexton (22 points) and Darius Garland (12 points) that provided enough of a boost to keep the Cavaliers close to Washington until the second quarter. The Wizards went on a 10-1 run sparked by Beal, who put in a pair of layups and a jumper in the stretch.
The beginning of his night was less successful; he started shooting 3-for-10 from the field and ended the half 6-for-17, mustering 13 points.
The night never came together for Beal, who, at the foul line during the third quarter, hit a free throw, grabbed the ball then looked at it and bellowed, “So you do go in!”
With his workload capped at 26 minutes thanks to the third-quarter surge, Beal never got the chance to truly get hot — and Washington’s didn’t need him to on this night.