Funk led the team with 516 rushing yards last season, which was shortened to five games after four coronavirus-related cancellations. Funk missed one game because he contracted the virus, so he had limited opportunities to stand out as Maryland’s lead running back. He still earned third-team all-Big Ten honors and finished the season second in the nation at 8.6 yards per carry. Funk also proved his ability to contribute on special teams during his Maryland career, which could be a valuable skill in the NFL.
Funk, who starred at Damascus High, waited behind a handful of talented running backs at Maryland, including Trey Edmunds (now on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster), Ty Johnson (New York Jets), Anthony McFarland Jr. (Steelers) and Javon Leake. In 2018, Funk broke his hand early in the season and needed surgery. After he returned, he tore his ACL. Funk recovered, but in the third game of the 2019 season, he partially tore his ACL and began the rehabilitation process again.
McFarland and Leake left for the NFL after the 2019 season, and Funk emerged as the clear starter last year. He didn’t run into more injury issues, but the pandemic shortened his final season. Despite a college career defined by setbacks, Funk has achieved his goal of landing with an NFL team.
“[NFL teams are] going to get a hard-working kid,” Funk told reporters last month. “They’re going to get somebody who’s going to give it everything he has at all times and somebody who understands how to compete and what it’s like to take advantage of every single opportunity they get, because I’ve had to do that my whole career here.”
After last season ended, Funk trained in Florida for two months. He said he did agility work and football-specific drills while preparing for the draft. “Really it was just being a full-time athlete from the time I woke up till the time I went to bed,” he said.
Funk participated in Maryland’s pro day in March, and at the time he said he had run a 40-yard dash in as fast as 4.43 seconds. Funk also recorded a 38-inch vertical jump and leaped 10 feet 2 inches in the broad jump, and he bench-pressed 22 reps of 225 pounds.
“It’s just something that I’ve been waiting for, waiting for the opportunity,” Funk said after his pro day. “The results were something that I was very happy with, something that I was not surprised about and something that everybody in this building knew but I just needed the opportunity to show.”