In grief and anger, some of my oldest memories have been altered. It’s a crazy mental phenomenon, the fluidity of remembering, how feelings attach themselves to facts and perceptions of experiences differ, not just from person to person but within us at various stages of life. The Derby is still a love, but it’s not an active romance. Kentucky is still home, still worthy of pride and vehement defense when warranted. But it is not the place for me as an adult, not now and probably not ever again. For the first time, the annual event is about far more than romanticizing my childhood. The Derby is not the fantasy I once imagined. In a single year — the longest year — it has evolved into a magnet for tension, something that my grief and anger can manipulate with unexpected ease. And then there’s this peculiar addendum: Somehow, those competing, unresolved emotions feel like a pathway to a richer and more worthwhile experience.