The Derby, still my darling sporting event, doesn’t conjure the same emotions right now. Both of my grandparents died in November. Because of the pandemic, I haven’t been back to Louisville since February 2020, and I have no concrete plans to visit soon. Because my parents moved, I haven’t seen my hometown of Paducah, which is about 220 miles southwest of Louisville, in almost a decade. And in the aftermath of the Breonna Taylor killing, home is full of disappointment, conflict and shame.
Yet on Saturday, my mind will go where my displaced body cannot: to Churchill Downs for the 147th Run for the Roses. I might get misty-eyed when the bugler plays “My Old Kentucky Home,” and I might whisper a few of the lyrics, even though Stephen Foster’s song is more honest if interpreted as a wrenching tale of enslavement and not a wistful state song.
In grief and anger, some of my oldest memories have been altered. It’s a crazy mental phenomenon, the fluidity of remembering, how feelings attach themselves to facts and perceptions of experiences differ, not just from person to person but within us at various stages of life. The Derby is still a love, but it’s not an active romance. Kentucky is still home, still worthy of pride and vehement defense when warranted. But it is not the place for me as an adult, not now and probably not ever again. For the first time, the annual event is about far more than romanticizing my childhood. The Derby is not the fantasy I once imagined. In a single year — the longest year — it has evolved into a magnet for tension, something that my grief and anger can manipulate with unexpected ease. And then there’s this peculiar addendum: Somehow, those competing, unresolved emotions feel like a pathway to a richer and more worthwhile experience.
In “Light in August,” William Faulkner wrote: “Memory believes before knowing remembers.” The words make sense now. They are personal now. As Kentuckians, we are grandfathered into loving the Derby. We may not even like horse racing, and the event is so grand that it can feel suffocating, but we enjoy being showcased, dressed up, important. We like hosting and leaning into a kindness that belies some of the state’s toxic history. The Derby is not ours, but it is ours. We treat it like family and connect the warmest memories to it.
However, upon sincere reassessment, it’s messy, complicated and tinged with racism. It unifies, and it agitates. To see that clearly, it took the pandemic shifting last year’s race to September and hordes of people protesting the commonwealth’s cavalier pursuit of police accountability and justice after Taylor’s death. In this light, there are new memories to balance the past canonization, and there is history to know — or remember — coldly.
It doesn’t make everything seem so beautiful, but memories don’t have to be one-dimensional. In fact, once you process the meaning of it all, they are better in full.
My grandparents didn’t host a Derby party every year, but it was a big deal because they made the celebration accessible to their friends, predominantly Black, who otherwise wouldn’t have absorbed the truest spirit of what the Derby has become. There’s really no obvious reason for Black folk to care about the Derby or horse racing in general. It’s a sport that, in 1904, banned Black jockeys from several prominent racetracks in the United States, including Churchill Downs. Attend the Derby, look past how vast and opulent it can be, and in a typical year you’re inclined to start counting the people of color in an audience of more than 150,000. The sport snuffed out any chance at diversity long ago.
Clearly, the Derby is not for everybody. But what it most inspires — a sense of mattering, for a city and a state — should not be an exclusive feeling. My grandparents understood that. Their Derby party emphasized that we could enjoy this, too — our way. They weren’t interested in going to Churchill Downs, spending all that money for parking and walking a long distance just to stand around and bet for a long time. There were too many people, and most of them would have made them feel uncomfortable. So they held a function focused on making people comfortable.
My brother and I didn’t learn to bet horses during those parties. We were taught to work a room, however. Our parents were incredibly private, but when we went to Louisville, we saw the value of bringing people together. Both sportswriters now, we received our first doses of the power of the crazy games we cover: The event around the sport means the most, and there are so many angles from which to view it.
Louisville loves itself and its eccentricities so much. Every spring, it takes pride in being descended upon, even though it means the Derby loses intimacy. The largest city in Kentucky doesn’t get to sparkle often. People embrace the chance to glow and place a giant, beautiful hat atop a messy reality. It’s a very Southern, very Kentucky way to act.
There is nothing wrong with raw and real, though. To truly love anything, you can’t only love it when it’s right. You must love it when it’s wrong, too.
The scars of Kentucky and the Derby — now, in the past and the inevitable wounds to come — take the youth out of me and force a reconsideration of everything nostalgia disguises as innocence. What’s left, however dirty, is authentic emotional freedom.
The Kentucky Derby isn’t ours. We make it ours. The heartbreaking baggage of city and state isn’t a stationary burden to ignore or denounce. It can be moved if people are willing to do the hard work. It can be shifted, like memories. If time revises the good ones in complex ways, it also has the ability to make better use of the bad ones.
On this Derby day, my first without two beloved bedrocks of family, still in a period of American crisis, the sadness speaks for itself. I control the rest. I will remember, again.