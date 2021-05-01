My grandparents didn’t host a Derby party every year, but it was a big deal because they made the celebration accessible to their friends, predominantly Black, who otherwise wouldn’t have absorbed the truest spirit of what the Derby has become. There’s really no obvious reason for Black folk to care about the Derby or horse racing in general. It’s a sport that, in 1904, banned Black jockeys from several prominent racetracks in the United States, including Churchill Downs. Attend the Derby, look past how vast and opulent it can be, and in a typical year you’re inclined to start counting the people of color in an audience of more than 150,000. The sport snuffed out any chance at diversity long ago.