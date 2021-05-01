James, for his part, was happy to put the longest absence of his 18-year career behind him, no matter that he committed two late turnovers in a 110-106 loss to the Kings that further complicated the Lakers’ playoff path in what has become an absolute mess of a Western Conference race.
“It’s been urgency for me to get back ever since I got injured,” James said, after finishing with 16 points on 6-12 shooting, eight rebounds and seven assists in 32 minutes. “That’s just who I am. … [The absence] was horrible, honestly. I was more stressful than I’ve ever been.”
The Lakers held up fairly well without him, going 8-12 while working in two new rotation pieces, center Andre Drummond and guard Ben McLemore, and incorporating Anthony Davis back into the lineup after a calf injury. Entering Saturday, Los Angeles remains in the West’s fifth seed but holds just a one-game cushion on the seventh seed, opening up a possible fall into the new play-in tournament. To make matters worse, a recent slide by the Los Angeles Clippers has set up the possibility of a crosstown showdown in the first round.
Indeed, Davis’s recently expressed hope that the Lakers could “control our own destiny” suddenly appears outdated thanks to rapid movement above and below them in the standings. There are tight races everywhere: The Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz are in a dead heat for the top seed, the Clippers and the streaking Denver Nuggets are separated by merely a half-game in the race for third and the Lakers have both the Dallas Mavericks and Portland Trail Blazers breathing down their necks.
As May opens, the Lakers, losers of five of their last six games, now have little idea where they will finish in the standings, whether they will have to fight their way through the play-in tournament or who they will face in the first round. They are also scrambling to get shared repetitions for their new-look front line of James, Davis and Drummond, who was acquired via buyout in March.
Davis has been a bit choppy in his first five games back, and James will need time to adjust to Drummond’s low-post presence and his dramatic impact on half-court spacing. Lakers Coach Frank Vogel said he was “very encouraged” with his first look at the trio, but he conceded that there will be an “adjustment period” as they feel each other out.
“We’re going to find the right rhythm, timing and chemistry for the playoffs,” Vogel said. “But it’s going to be a little bumpy along the way.”
James’s comeback did feature its share of comforting moments. He drove hard to the hoop early, pushing off his injured ankle without incident, and he tossed a beautiful no-look pass with his left hand to Montrezl Harrell in transition. He was able to play 32 minutes — just two minutes below his regular season average — which was another positive indicator because he hadn’t logged any five-on-five action during his recovery.
“I thought he would have more of a growth curve in terms of getting his legs,” Vogel said of James. “His conditioning looked really good. Missed some shots. Had a couple of turnovers. He’s playing with new teammates. I thought overall he looked very good.”
Los Angeles now has nine games over 16 days to jell before the playoffs, a similar timeline to its ramp-up to the 2020 postseason. But Vogel was careful to draw a distinction between those two experiences, noting that the Lakers entered the Disney World bubble healthy whereas both James and Davis are getting back up to speed this time around.
With memories of a breezy 21-6 start to the season long gone and his ankle aggravations behind him, James has shifted his focus to salvage mode.
“It’s been a hell of a season, obviously,” James said. “Everything feels so rushed. It’s a game every other day. It’s back-to-backs. It’s been a long, super quick season. How much can we make out of these nine games? I’m not sure. We continue to build our chemistry. It’s just a different season. Not only for us. For a lot of teams. We look forward to the challenge. This is the season, and we’ve got to make the most of it.”