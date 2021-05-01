He kept pausing when he would have released an imaginary ball. And it was a reminder that, as they climb toward .500, and as bits of their team fall into place, the Nationals are not totally there. They are without two of their best players (not to mention relievers Will Harris and Wander Suero, too). Strasburg, of course, is a question mark because of recent injuries in a career chock full of them. But Soto charges a lineup in sore need of his help. It just wasn’t so apparent in this lopsided win.