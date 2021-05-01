Then it was Juan Soto’s turn to test his arm. The 22-year-old star is on the 10-day IL with a strained left shoulder. Before he returns, he will have to throw without pain for at least a few days in a row. He was eligible to be activated for the series opener Friday. Instead, in an effort to keep these issues in the early going, he spent Saturday morning playing catch from 90 feet with head athletic trainer Dale Gilbert. Seth Blee, a physical therapist, stood by Soto and chatted with the outfielder. Afterward, the three of them discussed Soto’s motion while he pantomimed it over and over.