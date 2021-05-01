The 2021 NFL draft concludes Saturday in Cleveland with the final rounds, four through seven. After the frenzied first two days, Saturday is when front offices, league analysts and fans can begin to take stock of their draft classes and the early picks make their formal introductions to the media while the final selections are made. And, perhaps, the wheeling and dealing will continue.

Follow along for draft news, reactions and analysis from around the league.

What you need to know
  • Start time: Noon Eastern
  • TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
  • Streaming: FuboTV, YouTubeTV, ESPN+, ABC and NFL apps
  • The first two days were dominated by QB talk. Read all the first-round highlights here and catch up on the action from Rounds 2 and 3 here.
  • Day 3 picks can be found here.
5:06 p.m.
Washington takes Boise State tight end John Bates in the fourth round

By Glynn A. Hill

The Washington Football Team selected Boise State tight end John Bates with the 124th pick in the fourth round. Washington fills a positional need with the 6-foot-5, 250-pounder, who had 12 catches for 117 yards in five games last season.

5:01 p.m.
Adam Kilgore: A lot of teams have relied on major programs, perhaps in search of certainty during an unusual year. The Patriots lead that trend: Their first four picks include two players from Alabama (Mac Jones and Christian Barmore) and two from Oklahoma (Ronnie Perkins and fourth-round running back Rhamondre Stevenson). It’s another sign that you can’t pin down Bill Belichick — his first pick last year was a safety from Division II Lenoir-Rhyne.
4:54 p.m.
Cowboys further bolster their defense with LSU linebacker Jabril Cox

By Glynn A. Hill

The Cowboys chose LSU linebacker Jabril Cox with the 10th pick of the fourth round and the 115th overall selection.

Dallas has taken a defensive player with each of its six 2021 selections. Cox is the second linebacker they selected after first round pick Micah Parsons.

Cox, a former FCS all-American and teammate of quarterback Trey Lance at North Dakota State, was thought to be a second-day selection, but a recent shoulder surgery may have held him back.

4:42 p.m.
Adam Kilgore: Few teams have a clearer imperative than the Dallas Cowboys. After taking linebacker Jabril Cox in the fourth round, their first six selections have been on defense. Cox, regarded as excellent in pass coverage, and Micah Parsons added to Jaylon Smith give Dallas an incredibly fast and athletic linebacking corps.
4:36 p.m.
Adam Kilgore: The Lions’ selection of Amon-Ra St. Brown in the fourth round shows the benefit of waiting for wide receivers. This year’s wideout crop, like the last two years, is loaded. But one lesson from the past two years is that determining the best wide receivers of the bunch is a bit of a crapshoot. St. Brown is the 15th wideout taken, but aside from the very elite receivers, it’s hard to separate him from the rest of the class. New GM Brad Holmes beefed up his offensive line and defense with his first four picks and still came away with a wideout with good skill and high potential.
4:20 p.m.
Jaguars open Day 3 with third defensive selection

By Glynn A. Hill

The Jacksonville Jaguars used the opening pick of the fourth round, No. 106 overall, on USC defensive tackle Jay Tufele.

Tufele is Jacksonville’s sixth selection of the 2021 draft. The Jaguars took Georgia corner back Tyson Campbell in the second round and Syracuse safety Andre Cisco in the third on Friday.

4:11 p.m.
Packers president says they ‘remain committed’ to Aaron Rodgers

By Mark Maske

The Green Bay Packers continue to maintain that they will retain their disgruntled quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, the NFL’s reigning MVP. Team president Mark Murphy wrote on the Packers’ website that they “remain committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond.”

That comes after General Manager Brian Gutekunst said following Thursday night’s opening round of the NFL draft that he would not trade Rodgers and believes Rodgers will play again for the Packers.

“This is an issue that we have been working on for several months,” Murphy wrote. “Brian Gutekunst, [Coach] Matt LaFleur and I have flown out on a number of occasions to meet with Aaron. We are very much aware of Aaron’s concerns and have been working with him (and his agent Dave Dunn) to resolve them. We remain committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond.”

People familiar with the situation said earlier Thursday that Rodgers remained displeased with the organization and had told the team that he might not return to the Packers for the 2021 season.

“He is not only a tremendously talented player, but has developed into a true leader for us,” Murphy wrote. “The relationship that Aaron has forged with Matt and the other offensive coaches has propelled us to the brink of the Super Bowl in two straight years. We look forward to competing for another Super Bowl championship with Aaron as our leader.”

3:44 p.m.
Second-round highlights: Bucs take a backup to Tom Brady

By Mark Maske

The quarterback-related intrigue continued on Friday’s Day 2 of the NFL draft.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Florida’s Kyle Trask with the final pick of the second round, giving them a potential eventual successor to Tom Brady. Early in the third round, the Minnesota Vikings chose Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond, a prospective understudy for Kirk Cousins. Then the Houston Texans used their initial pick of the entire draft on Stanford’s Davis Mills, who gives the team another option at quarterback with Deshaun Watson’s future with the organization unclear.

Here’s a list of all the players taken on Day 2 — and scroll down for a look at the night’s biggest winners and losers.

3:31 p.m.
First-round highlights: Five QB selections, including a surprise trade

By Mark Maske

The first round of the 2021 NFL draft wrapped up Thursday night following the expected run on quarterbacks and a couple of notable trades.

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence went first overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars as expected, while BYU’s Zach Wilson went second to the New York Jets and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance went third to the San Francisco 49ers. The Chicago Bears traded up to get Ohio State’s Justin Fields and the New England Patriots sat tight and waited for Alabama’s Mac Jones to reach them at No. 15.

Here’s a list of all the first-rounders taken, as well as complete coverage of what unfolded in Cleveland — and a look at the first round’s biggest winners and losers.