Washington takes Boise State tight end John Bates in the fourth round
The Washington Football Team selected Boise State tight end John Bates with the 124th pick in the fourth round. Washington fills a positional need with the 6-foot-5, 250-pounder, who had 12 catches for 117 yards in five games last season.
Cowboys further bolster their defense with LSU linebacker Jabril Cox
The Cowboys chose LSU linebacker Jabril Cox with the 10th pick of the fourth round and the 115th overall selection.
Dallas has taken a defensive player with each of its six 2021 selections. Cox is the second linebacker they selected after first round pick Micah Parsons.
Cox, a former FCS all-American and teammate of quarterback Trey Lance at North Dakota State, was thought to be a second-day selection, but a recent shoulder surgery may have held him back.
Jaguars open Day 3 with third defensive selection
The Jacksonville Jaguars used the opening pick of the fourth round, No. 106 overall, on USC defensive tackle Jay Tufele.
Tufele is Jacksonville’s sixth selection of the 2021 draft. The Jaguars took Georgia corner back Tyson Campbell in the second round and Syracuse safety Andre Cisco in the third on Friday.
Packers president says they ‘remain committed’ to Aaron Rodgers
The Green Bay Packers continue to maintain that they will retain their disgruntled quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, the NFL’s reigning MVP. Team president Mark Murphy wrote on the Packers’ website that they “remain committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond.”
That comes after General Manager Brian Gutekunst said following Thursday night’s opening round of the NFL draft that he would not trade Rodgers and believes Rodgers will play again for the Packers.
“This is an issue that we have been working on for several months,” Murphy wrote. “Brian Gutekunst, [Coach] Matt LaFleur and I have flown out on a number of occasions to meet with Aaron. We are very much aware of Aaron’s concerns and have been working with him (and his agent Dave Dunn) to resolve them. We remain committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond.”
People familiar with the situation said earlier Thursday that Rodgers remained displeased with the organization and had told the team that he might not return to the Packers for the 2021 season.
“He is not only a tremendously talented player, but has developed into a true leader for us,” Murphy wrote. “The relationship that Aaron has forged with Matt and the other offensive coaches has propelled us to the brink of the Super Bowl in two straight years. We look forward to competing for another Super Bowl championship with Aaron as our leader.”
Second-round highlights: Bucs take a backup to Tom Brady
The quarterback-related intrigue continued on Friday’s Day 2 of the NFL draft.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Florida’s Kyle Trask with the final pick of the second round, giving them a potential eventual successor to Tom Brady. Early in the third round, the Minnesota Vikings chose Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond, a prospective understudy for Kirk Cousins. Then the Houston Texans used their initial pick of the entire draft on Stanford’s Davis Mills, who gives the team another option at quarterback with Deshaun Watson’s future with the organization unclear.
First-round highlights: Five QB selections, including a surprise trade
The first round of the 2021 NFL draft wrapped up Thursday night following the expected run on quarterbacks and a couple of notable trades.
Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence went first overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars as expected, while BYU’s Zach Wilson went second to the New York Jets and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance went third to the San Francisco 49ers. The Chicago Bears traded up to get Ohio State’s Justin Fields and the New England Patriots sat tight and waited for Alabama’s Mac Jones to reach them at No. 15.
