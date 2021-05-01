The Lions’ selection of Amon-Ra St. Brown in the fourth round shows the benefit of waiting for wide receivers. This year’s wideout crop, like the last two years, is loaded. But one lesson from the past two years is that determining the best wide receivers of the bunch is a bit of a crapshoot. St. Brown is the 15th wideout taken, but aside from the very elite receivers, it’s hard to separate him from the rest of the class. New GM Brad Holmes beefed up his offensive line and defense with his first four picks and still came away with a wideout with good skill and high potential.

Adam Kilgore , Reporter covering national sports