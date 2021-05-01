Stephen Curry’s extraordinary April has finally come to a close, but only after his prolific shooting left his coach speechless.

“I’ve run out of ways to describe Steph’s play,” Steve Kerr said Sunday after the Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings, led by Curry’s 37 points and seven three-pointers. “I’m just going to stop trying and I’ll ask you to go back, I don’t know, three or four games ago, and look at my comments then. Use those tonight again. I don’t know what else to say. The shot-making is just unbelievable and mind-boggling, but I’ve used those phrases already.”

Stephen Curry's three-pointers in April Day Opponent Made % Attempts 5 11 Miami 1st 45.5 3 12 25.0 Atlanta 4th 5 10 50.0 Milwaukee 6th 5 12 41.7 Washington 9th 8 15 53.3 Houston 10th 10 18 55.6 Denver 12th 11 16 68.8 Oklahoma City 14th 4 13 30.8 Cleveland 15th 11 19 57.9 Boston 17th 10 17 58.8 Philadelphia 19th 2 14 14.3 Washington 21st 4 9 Denver 23rd 44.4 7 14 Sacramento 25th 50.0 55.6 5 9 Dallas 27th 6 17 Minnesota 29th 35.3

A new phrase now applies: record-setting. Over 15 games in April, Curry made 96 three-pointers, obliterating the NBA record for three-pointers in a month. The record had belonged to James Harden, who made 82 in November 2019 with the Houston Rockets.

Most three-pointers in a month Stephen Curry Apr. 2021 James Harden Nov. 2019 96 82 206 attempts 211 attempts Curry broke the record shooting 46.6 percent compared to Harden's 38.9 percent

Curry missed the game against Toronto 96 Stephen Curry APRIL 2021 S M T W T F S 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 He made 11 three-pointers against Oklahoma City and Boston 82 James Harden november 2019 S M T W T F S 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 Harden made 9 against Chicago Circles sized according to number of three-pointers made

Curry was simply off the charts during his month to remember, averaging 37.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists. During that stretch, he had five 40-point games, one 50-point game and four games with 10 or more three-pointers.

Curry's points in April 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 Day 3p 1 4 41 6 9 10 53 12 42 14 15 47 17 49 19 21 78.6 percent of the points Curry made against Oklahoma City were three-pointers (33 points) 23 25 27 29

Curry now has 21 career games with at least 10 three-pointers. No other NBA player has more than five.

Stephen Curry 21 Klay Thompson 5 James Harden 3 Damian Lillard 3 J.R. Smith 3

“I know it’s a record but, when you’re shooting like this, you don’t really think about games past,” Curry said when asked to put his gaudy month into perspective. “Every new game is just a reset and another chance to show your confidence and the rhythm that you’re in. You don’t really think about, ‘Oh, I hit 10 in the last game; let me get whatever it is this game.’ It’s just, ‘Keep shooting.’ I’m going to stick with that.”

The list of Curry’s three-point records is seemingly endless. He is on track to lead the NBA in three-pointers in a season for the sixth time, he holds the NBA record for threes in a season with 402 in 2015-16, and he ranks second to Ray Allen (2,973) in career three-pointers with 2,779. At his current pace, Curry should take over the top spot next year at 33. Allen played his last game at 38.

Most career three-pointers Comparison by age Stephen Curry Ray Allen 2,973 3,000 2,779 2,500 2,560 Reggie Miller 2,000 1,500 1,000 500 0 Age 21 22 32 38 39

Most three-pointers in a season Of the top 100 seasons for three-pointers made, 68 have come since the 2012-13 season. 0 400 200 100 300 20/21 354 378 Step Curry holds the record for the most three-pointers made in a season and he has the first-, third- and fourth-best seasons. 324 15/16 402 Harden is second with 378 three-pointers in 2018-19 and has six of the top 100 seasons. 10/11 05/06 269 201 229 00/01 Ray Allen appears in the top 100 six times and led the league in three seasons. 94/95 John Starks has the earliest appearance on the top 100 with 217 in 1994-95.

Throughout his career, Curry has challenged conventional wisdom about the three-pointer, finding ways to shoot with excellent efficiency even when his volume of attempts increases and his distance from the basket increases. In response to rookie center James Wiseman’s season-ending knee injury, Curry upped his workload in April, posting a usage rate of 35.6 percent, the highest monthly mark of his 12-year career.

Meanwhile, Curry shot 51.8 percent overall, 46.6 percent on three-pointers and 90.8 percent on free throws in April, easily entering the coveted 50/40/90 shooting club even though he has increasingly stepped out to behind 30 feet to launch over defenses that are doing whatever they can to stop him. He has hit 31 shots from 30 or more feet this season, ranking second only to Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (34).

Shots from 30 or more feet from the hoop in 2020-21 Made Attempted Damian Lillard 34 103 Stephen Curry 80 31 Trae Young 25 66 Fred VanVleet 9 31 Luka Doncic 23 7 Davis Bertans 21 7 Donovan Mitchell 17 7 Kyrie Irving 14 7 Immanuel Quickley 18 7

“It looks like the rim is about the size of an ocean, literally, a couple of those ones he hit tonight,” Draymond Green said after Curry hit from well beyond the arc multiple times against the Kings. “It’s been incredible to watch. The leadership, the demeanor that he’s taken onto the floor each and every night to give guys to follow, that example that he’s setting, his scoring is just a byproduct of that.”

Every Curry made three-pointer in 2020-21 In a darker blue, three-pointers in April For the season Curry is shooting 42.6 percent on three-pointers. In April that went up to 46.6 percent. 206 Attempts 179 174 96 Made 75 75 63 44 24 14 Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar. Apr.

Despite their two-time MVP’s strong closing push, the Warriors went 8-8 in April and lost to the Toronto Raptors by 53 points in the one game that he missed. Golden State (31-32), which appears poised to claim a play-in spot in the West, is probably too reliant upon its superstar to make real noise in the playoffs.

Even so, Curry’s blitz has dramatically improved his position in the award races. He should find himself on the all-NBA first or second team despite the Warriors’ middling performance, and he could land in the top five of MVP voting for the fourth time.

“I gotta be,” Curry said coyly on a Basketball News podcast last week when asked whether he is the deserving MVP winner. “I probably won’t get it, but whatever. I like to be dramatic sometimes, so I’m just setting the table.”

Where the rest of the Curry era goes in Golden State remains a matter of debate. Klay Thompson’s return from back-to-back season-ending injuries should provide a boost next season, but a dramatic gamble in the trade market could be necessary to provide the Splash Brothers with enough help to climb back into title contention.

But those stressful hypotheticals can wait until the summer, or at least until after this latest round of marveling is complete.

“He’s never had a stretch quite like this, as good as he’s been,” Kerr said last week. “I think that’s what stands out about this season.”

Data from basketball-reference.com and NBA.com

