Stephen Curry’s extraordinary April has finally come to a close, but only after his prolific shooting left his coach speechless.
“I’ve run out of ways to describe Steph’s play,” Steve Kerr said Sunday after the Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings, led by Curry’s 37 points and seven three-pointers. “I’m just going to stop trying and I’ll ask you to go back, I don’t know, three or four games ago, and look at my comments then. Use those tonight again. I don’t know what else to say. The shot-making is just unbelievable and mind-boggling, but I’ve used those phrases already.”
A new phrase now applies: record-setting. Over 15 games in April, Curry made 96 three-pointers, obliterating the NBA record for three-pointers in a month. The record had belonged to James Harden, who made 82 in November 2019 with the Houston Rockets.
Curry broke the record shooting 46.6 percent compared to Harden's 38.9 percent
Curry broke the record shooting 46.6 percent compared to Harden's 38.9 percent
Curry missed the game against Toronto
He made 11 three-pointers against Oklahoma City and Boston
Harden made 9 against Chicago
He made 11 three-pointers against Oklahoma City and Boston
Harden made 9 against Chicago
Curry missed the game against Toronto
He made 11 three-pointers against Oklahoma City and Boston
Harden made 9 against Chicago
Curry missed the game against Toronto
He made 11 three-pointers against Oklahoma City and Boston
Curry missed the game against Toronto
He made 11 three-pointers against Oklahoma City and Boston
[The best counter to criticism of the NBA play-in tourney: More Stephen Curry]
Curry was simply off the charts during his month to remember, averaging 37.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists. During that stretch, he had five 40-point games, one 50-point game and four games with 10 or more three-pointers.
78.6 percent of the points Curry made against Oklahoma City were three-pointers (33 points)
78.6 percent of the points Curry made against Oklahoma City were three-pointers (33 points)
78.6 percent of the points Curry made against Oklahoma City were three-pointers (33 points)
78.6 percent of the points Curry made against Oklahoma City were three-pointers (33 points)
Curry now has 21 career games with at least 10 three-pointers. No other NBA player has more than five.
Stephen Curry
“I know it’s a record but, when you’re shooting like this, you don’t really think about games past,” Curry said when asked to put his gaudy month into perspective. “Every new game is just a reset and another chance to show your confidence and the rhythm that you’re in. You don’t really think about, ‘Oh, I hit 10 in the last game; let me get whatever it is this game.’ It’s just, ‘Keep shooting.’ I’m going to stick with that.”
The list of Curry’s three-point records is seemingly endless. He is on track to lead the NBA in three-pointers in a season for the sixth time, he holds the NBA record for threes in a season with 402 in 2015-16, and he ranks second to Ray Allen (2,973) in career three-pointers with 2,779. At his current pace, Curry should take over the top spot next year at 33. Allen played his last game at 38.
Throughout his career, Curry has challenged conventional wisdom about the three-pointer, finding ways to shoot with excellent efficiency even when his volume of attempts increases and his distance from the basket increases. In response to rookie center James Wiseman’s season-ending knee injury, Curry upped his workload in April, posting a usage rate of 35.6 percent, the highest monthly mark of his 12-year career.
Meanwhile, Curry shot 51.8 percent overall, 46.6 percent on three-pointers and 90.8 percent on free throws in April, easily entering the coveted 50/40/90 shooting club even though he has increasingly stepped out to behind 30 feet to launch over defenses that are doing whatever they can to stop him. He has hit 31 shots from 30 or more feet this season, ranking second only to Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (34).
“It looks like the rim is about the size of an ocean, literally, a couple of those ones he hit tonight,” Draymond Green said after Curry hit from well beyond the arc multiple times against the Kings. “It’s been incredible to watch. The leadership, the demeanor that he’s taken onto the floor each and every night to give guys to follow, that example that he’s setting, his scoring is just a byproduct of that.”
[The NBA Coach of the Year field has a little something for everyone]
Despite their two-time MVP’s strong closing push, the Warriors went 8-8 in April and lost to the Toronto Raptors by 53 points in the one game that he missed. Golden State (31-32), which appears poised to claim a play-in spot in the West, is probably too reliant upon its superstar to make real noise in the playoffs.
Even so, Curry’s blitz has dramatically improved his position in the award races. He should find himself on the all-NBA first or second team despite the Warriors’ middling performance, and he could land in the top five of MVP voting for the fourth time.
“I gotta be,” Curry said coyly on a Basketball News podcast last week when asked whether he is the deserving MVP winner. “I probably won’t get it, but whatever. I like to be dramatic sometimes, so I’m just setting the table.”
Where the rest of the Curry era goes in Golden State remains a matter of debate. Klay Thompson’s return from back-to-back season-ending injuries should provide a boost next season, but a dramatic gamble in the trade market could be necessary to provide the Splash Brothers with enough help to climb back into title contention.
But those stressful hypotheticals can wait until the summer, or at least until after this latest round of marveling is complete.
“He’s never had a stretch quite like this, as good as he’s been,” Kerr said last week. “I think that’s what stands out about this season.”
Data from basketball-reference.com and NBA.com
