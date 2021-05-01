By Ben Golliver and
Ben Golliver
National NBA Writer
Artur Galocha
Artur Galocha
Graphics reporter focusing on Sports

Stephen Curry’s extraordinary April has finally come to a close, but only after his prolific shooting left his coach speechless.

“I’ve run out of ways to describe Steph’s play,” Steve Kerr said Sunday after the Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings, led by Curry’s 37 points and seven three-pointers. “I’m just going to stop trying and I’ll ask you to go back, I don’t know, three or four games ago, and look at my comments then. Use those tonight again. I don’t know what else to say. The shot-making is just unbelievable and mind-boggling, but I’ve used those phrases already.”

Stephen Curry’s

three-pointers in April

Day

Opponent

Made

%

Attempts

5

11

Miami

1st

45.5

3

12

25.0

Atlanta

4th

5

10

50.0

Milwaukee

6th

5

12

41.7

Washington

9th

8

15

53.3

Houston

10th

10

18

55.6

Denver

12th

11

16

68.8

Oklahoma City

14th

4

13

30.8

Cleveland

15th

11

19

57.9

Boston

17th

10

17

58.8

Philadelphia

19th

2

14

14.3

Washington

21st

4

9

Denver

23rd

44.4

7

14

Sacramento

25th

50.0

55.6

5

9

Dallas

27th

6

17

Minnesota

29th

35.3

A new phrase now applies: record-setting. Over 15 games in April, Curry made 96 three-pointers, obliterating the NBA record for three-pointers in a month. The record had belonged to James Harden, who made 82 in November 2019 with the Houston Rockets.

Most three-pointers

in a month

Stephen Curry Apr. 2021

James Harden Nov. 2019

96

82

206

attempts

211

attempts

Curry missed the game against Toronto

96

Stephen Curry

APRIL 2021

S

M

T

W

T

F

S

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

He made 11 three-pointers against Oklahoma City and Boston

82

James Harden

november 2019

S

M

T

W

T

F

S

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

Harden made 9 against Chicago

Circles sized according to number

of three-pointers made

Curry was simply off the charts during his month to remember, averaging 37.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists. During that stretch, he had five 40-point games, one 50-point game and four games with 10 or more three-pointers.

Curry’s points

in April

0

10

20

30

40

50

60

Day

3p

1

4

41

6

9

10

53

12

42

14

15

47

17

49

19

21

78.6 percent of the points Curry made against Oklahoma City were three-pointers (33 points)

23

25

27

29

Curry now has 21 career games with at least 10 three-pointers. No other NBA player has more than five.

“I know it’s a record but, when you’re shooting like this, you don’t really think about games past,” Curry said when asked to put his gaudy month into perspective. “Every new game is just a reset and another chance to show your confidence and the rhythm that you’re in. You don’t really think about, ‘Oh, I hit 10 in the last game; let me get whatever it is this game.’ It’s just, ‘Keep shooting.’ I’m going to stick with that.”

The list of Curry’s three-point records is seemingly endless. He is on track to lead the NBA in three-pointers in a season for the sixth time, he holds the NBA record for threes in a season with 402 in 2015-16, and he ranks second to Ray Allen (2,973) in career three-pointers with 2,779. At his current pace, Curry should take over the top spot next year at 33. Allen played his last game at 38.

Most career

three-pointers

Comparison by age

Stephen Curry

Ray Allen

2,973

3,000

2,779

2,500

2,560

Reggie

Miller

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

0

Age

21

22

32

38

39

Most three-pointers in a season

Of the top 100 seasons for three-pointers made, 68 have come since the 2012-13 season.

0

400

200

100

300

20/21

354

378

Step Curry holds the record for

the most three-pointers made in a season and he has the first-, third- and fourth-best seasons.

324

15/16

402

Harden is second with 378 three-pointers in 2018-19 and has six of the top 100 seasons.

10/11

05/06

269

201

229

00/01

Ray Allen appears in the top 100 six times and led the league in three seasons.

94/95

John Starks has the earliest appearance on the top 100 with 217 in 1994-95.

Throughout his career, Curry has challenged conventional wisdom about the three-pointer, finding ways to shoot with excellent efficiency even when his volume of attempts increases and his distance from the basket increases. In response to rookie center James Wiseman’s season-ending knee injury, Curry upped his workload in April, posting a usage rate of 35.6 percent, the highest monthly mark of his 12-year career.

Meanwhile, Curry shot 51.8 percent overall, 46.6 percent on three-pointers and 90.8 percent on free throws in April, easily entering the coveted 50/40/90 shooting club even though he has increasingly stepped out to behind 30 feet to launch over defenses that are doing whatever they can to stop him. He has hit 31 shots from 30 or more feet this season, ranking second only to Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (34).

Shots from 30 or more feet

from the hoop in 2020-21

Made

Attempted

Damian Lillard

34

103

Stephen Curry

80

31

Trae Young

25

66

Fred VanVleet

9

31

Luka Doncic

23

7

Davis Bertans

21

7

Donovan Mitchell

17

7

Kyrie Irving

14

7

Immanuel Quickley

18

7

“It looks like the rim is about the size of an ocean, literally, a couple of those ones he hit tonight,” Draymond Green said after Curry hit from well beyond the arc multiple times against the Kings. “It’s been incredible to watch. The leadership, the demeanor that he’s taken onto the floor each and every night to give guys to follow, that example that he’s setting, his scoring is just a byproduct of that.”

Every Curry made three-pointer

in 2020-21

In a darker blue, three-pointers in April

For the season Curry is shooting 42.6 percent

on three-pointers.

In April that went up to 46.6 percent.

206

Attempts

179

174

96

Made

75

75

63

44

24

14

Dec.

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.

Despite their two-time MVP’s strong closing push, the Warriors went 8-8 in April and lost to the Toronto Raptors by 53 points in the one game that he missed. Golden State (31-32), which appears poised to claim a play-in spot in the West, is probably too reliant upon its superstar to make real noise in the playoffs.

Even so, Curry’s blitz has dramatically improved his position in the award races. He should find himself on the all-NBA first or second team despite the Warriors’ middling performance, and he could land in the top five of MVP voting for the fourth time.

“I gotta be,” Curry said coyly on a Basketball News podcast last week when asked whether he is the deserving MVP winner. “I probably won’t get it, but whatever. I like to be dramatic sometimes, so I’m just setting the table.”

Where the rest of the Curry era goes in Golden State remains a matter of debate. Klay Thompson’s return from back-to-back season-ending injuries should provide a boost next season, but a dramatic gamble in the trade market could be necessary to provide the Splash Brothers with enough help to climb back into title contention.

But those stressful hypotheticals can wait until the summer, or at least until after this latest round of marveling is complete.

“He’s never had a stretch quite like this, as good as he’s been,” Kerr said last week. “I think that’s what stands out about this season.”

Data from basketball-reference.com and NBA.com

