They shared a look nobody else in the stadium could see, each knowing just what the other was thinking at just the right time. Thomas broke left to the opposite corner of the end zone. Wiles launched a desperation heave in his direction. At the last second, Thomas’s right arm snatched the ball out of the air and into his body as he fell to the ground, pushing the Bulldogs to a 13-10 victory over Highland Springs in an unlikely finish.