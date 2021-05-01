They represent “very hard work” and “determination, a lot of determination” to stage the Games safely and successfully, the IOC’s sports director, Christophe Dubi, said at a news conference, and they are based on the latest scientific expertise as well as considerable experience with holding global sporting events during the pandemic. IOC President Thomas Bach said his confidence the Olympics can go ahead also is based on his admiration for the “great resilience and spirit” of the Japanese people.