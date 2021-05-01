Yet here was the Washington Football Team, with a brain trust led by Ron Rivera, the head coach. It needs a quarterback for the future, and it did not draft one. It had the capital to trade up, and it stayed still. In an enthralling draft, it was … boring. Beautifully, perfectly boring.
List Washington’s top four needs when the draft began, and they would have been, in some order: linebacker, offensive tackle, cornerback and wide receiver (though you could argue safety might have fit in there somewhere). So with their first four picks, Rivera and crew took: a linebacker, an offensive tackle, a cornerback and a wide receiver.
Check, check, check, check.
Quibble with the order, particularly with Jamin Davis, the linebacker from Kentucky who was Washington’s first pick. In 2020, Washington ranked second in the NFL in yards allowed and fourth in points allowed without a versatile, athletic linebacker, which Davis could be. Might Washington have helped its offense instead? Sure. But that’s nitpicking, nothing more.
What Davis becomes is an extension of a trend, one that has Washington — under Rivera and front-office heads Martin Mayhew and Marty Hurney now, as well as with predecessors Jay Gruden and Bruce Allen — hyper-focused on defense in the first round. Since 2017, Washington has made six first-round selections. Five have been on defense, with the exception being quarterback Dwayne Haskins in 2019. The previous four provide the backbone for a defense that should rank in the top five annually: linemen Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, Montez Sweat and Chase Young. It isn’t a top-five defense by accident or scheme. It is a top-five defense by talent — and Davis should help maintain that status.
But unlike last year, when Young’s selection at No. 2 defined Washington’s draft and gave it a seminal figure for a decade to come, this draft shouldn’t be characterized solely by the first choice. Rather, it’s best viewed in totality.
In a best-case scenario — and that’s super easy to assume in the tranquility of May rather than the storms of November — Washington might have found an impact linebacker, a replacement for the irreplaceable Trent Williams at left tackle, a rangy cornerback and a speedy wide receiver who stretches the field and gives budding star Terry McLaurin more room underneath. That’s just in the first three rounds, and it came without a single pick that seemed a reach, that made anyone ask, “Why did they do that?”
Washington took tackle Samuel Cosmi of Texas in the second round — and Rivera said the team would stick him at left tackle in training camp. It took cornerback Benjamin St-Juste from Minnesota in the third, and Rivera praised his versatility and said another team had been trying to trade up to draft him. It took North Carolina speedster Dyami Brown later in the third with the 82nd pick, and it’s impossible to forget that two years ago Washington took McLaurin at No. 76. Dream away.
There’s value to be had at each and every one of those spots. If Rivera found it, his roster has not just more talent but more depth than at any point in recent memory. Add it to what Washington did in free agency — bringing in Curtis Samuel at wide receiver and William Jackson III at cornerback, not to mention meandering quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick — and the pieces of the puzzle make complete sense.
Rivera, Mayhew and Hurney don’t need a move that makes the league take notice, much less opposing fan bases. They’re just over here, staying in their lane — a trait that would have served previous Washington regimes well. We know our roster. We understand its needs. We have our targets. Now let’s go get them.
“You set the board for a reason,” Rivera said. “And you trust in it, and you’re going to make good decisions.”
Regarding quarterback: It will be my eternal position that — even with Young and what could be a dominant defense — this franchise’s hope for sustained success won’t be realized unless and until it finds a viable solution at the sport’s most important position. Fitzpatrick may be an exciting and experienced option for 2021, but he solves nothing about the future of the franchise. So that question looms over the entire operation from offseason to offseason, draft to draft.
That meant, headed into last week, quarterback seemed in play — at No. 19 if someone slipped, higher if there was an opportunity to trade up, in the second or third round if there was someone Washington liked.
So when the Chicago Bears traded up from 20th to the 11th pick with the New York Giants to select Ohio State’s Justin Fields — a smart move by a similarly quarterback-starved franchise for a player who could prove to be better than Zach Wilson (taken second by the New York Jets) or Trey Lance (taken third by the San Francisco 49ers) — Washington fans could have felt forlorn. Why couldn’t their team, with the 19th selection and two third-round picks, come up with a similar package to land Fields?
But Rivera and his crew are steadfast, able to block out the noise. (Plus, would the Giants really have entertained a deal that could give a division rival its quarterback for the next decade? Probably not.)
“We feel like the quarterbacks we have are good football players,” Mayhew said. “There are other good football players out there who play the quarterback position, but we’re going to look at everything at a holistic level.”
That’s word salad for: “We’re not going to take a quarterback for the sake of taking a quarterback.” And that means Rivera, Mayhew and Hurney weren’t terribly high on Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond or Stanford’s Davis Mills, who went with the second and third picks of the third round.
I’ll be over here jumping up and down, reminding everyone this team hasn’t fixed its most glaring issue going forward. But Washington shouldn’t have tried to fix a leaky pipe with a hammer and a nail. As long as the team is considering potential quarterback solutions and has a plan for 2022, that’s fine.
So here’s Rivera, ignoring the maelstrom around him, dealing only with the issues put in front of him. He got caught up in nothing. He addressed his needs and strengthened a strength. He may have lulled you to sleep while doing it, but in Washington’s world, there’s beauty in boring. The roster is better and deeper and more versatile than it was Thursday morning, and if that’s not sexy enough for you, look at the eyes-popping-out-of-your-sockets moves this franchise has made in the past and see how those worked out.