So here’s Rivera, ignoring the maelstrom around him, dealing only with the issues put in front of him. He got caught up in nothing. He addressed his needs and strengthened a strength. He may have lulled you to sleep while doing it, but in Washington’s world, there’s beauty in boring. The roster is better and deeper and more versatile than it was Thursday morning, and if that’s not sexy enough for you, look at the eyes-popping-out-of-your-sockets moves this franchise has made in the past and see how those worked out.