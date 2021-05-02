Jenner achieved international fame in 1976 by winning the decathlon as Bruce Jenner. She has six children from three marriages, most recently two daughters with Kris Kardashian, whom she married in 1991 and divorced in 2015. Jenner, for many years a fixture on the long-running reality series “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” publicly came out as a trans woman in 2015. She has since become an advocate for LGBTQ and trans issues, albeit with mixed support in those communities.