But right now, as long as it lasts, take your eyes off Beal and Westbrook for just a while. Simply watch the Wiz centers. Be patient, because it doesn’t always look like much. They battle. They keep rebounds alive. They influence shots. Opposing big men might get smacked by an elbow to the head or end up on the floor. They catch fine (Westbrook) passes and do what any giant could do — put it in the basket from point-blank range. They shoot free throws like us — not too well.