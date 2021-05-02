With injuries continuing to mount, United was badly undermanned again Saturday in a 4-1 road defeat to the San Jose Earthquakes.
D.C. (1-2-0) fell behind 54 seconds into the match at PayPal Park and chased the game the rest of the night. Cade Cowell, a 17-year-old sensation, posted a goal and two assists and Jackson Yueill scored twice for the Earthquakes (2-1-0).
Of the 30 players on United’s roster, 13 were not available to travel because of injuries or injury rehab, including seven probable starters. Another player was on a loan assignment to second-flight Loudoun United, leaving just 16 on the cross-country charter.
The latest casualties were defensive midfielder Russell Canouse, a starter, and newly acquired forward Nigel Robertha, who had been expected to crack the lineup by now. Both suffered minor injuries in training this past week, the club said.
As two players dropped out, one returned: winger Andy Najar, who skipped the match on New England’s artificial turf last weekend to prevent a setback in his comeback from years of injuries.
MLS teams this season are allowed nine subs, but through three matches, United has yet to have a full bench. In San Jose, Losada had the choice of only four outfield players, including Felipe Martins, who just last week returned from ACL surgery.
With Canouse sidelined, 17-year-old Moses Nyeman made his first start of the year and sixth of his career.
Another 17-year-old, Cowell, helped put the Earthquakes ahead in the first minute. With San Jose in transition, United’s back line was knocked off-balance by Cowell’s assertive first touch from the left side into the middle.
He supplied Javier Lopez, who, without any pressure, placed a 23-yard shot beyond Chris Seitz’s dive and into the far lower corner.
Cowell scored in the 26th minute, outpacing 35-year-old Frédéric Brillant to Cristian Espinoza’s pass down the line and beating Seitz to the near corner. Last week, Cowell also had a goal and an assist against Dallas.
United struck back five minutes later off Edison Flores’s corner kick. On the back side, Brendan Hines-Ike headed it into the six-yard box. J.T. Marcinkowski (Georgetown) made a leaping tip save, but United’s Yamil Asad chested the ball back to Tony Alfaro for a close-range smash and his first MLS goal in 28 appearances.
Neyman rescued United in the 42nd minute, covering for Seitz after Espinoza had beaten the goalkeeper. A minute later, however, Yueill latched onto a teammate’s deflection in the box and blasted a 24-yard volley that found a path between three players and flashed past Seitz.
Losada burned two substitutions at halftime, adding Martins in place of Júnior Moreno and Adrien Perez for Asad. It was Martins’s first appearance since Aug. 29. Najar replaced Alfaro in the 60th minute.
The second half did not provide the number of opportunities as the first, and while United remained within striking distance, the Earthquakes were never under duress.
As Nyeman did for Seitz in the first half, San Jose defender Florian Jungwirth saved Marcinkowski in the 84th minute by denying Erik Sorga following the goalkeeper’s gaffe.
A minute later, the Earthquakes added to the lead when Cowell lifted a cross from the right side to Yueill for a five-year header.
Next Saturday, United will complete a string of three away matches with a visit to Columbus to face the reigning champion Crew (0-0-2).
