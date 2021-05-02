With injuries continuing to mount, United was badly undermanned again Saturday in a 4-1 road defeat to the San Jose Earthquakes.
D.C. (1-2-0) fell behind 54 seconds into the match at PayPal Park and trailed 3-1 at halftime. Cade Cowell, a 17-year-old sensation, posted a goal and two assists and Jackson Yueill scored twice for the Earthquakes (2-1-0).
Of the 30 players on United’s roster, 13 were not available to travel because of injuries or injury rehab, including seven probable starters. Another player was on a loan assignment to second-flight Loudoun United, leaving just 16 on the cross-country charter.
Explaining an injury crisis so early in the season, Losada said, “I told you before the first game, this group was not fit enough. They came back from four months’ offseason, totally unfit. Many were overweight. Nobody had control over what the players were doing in those four months and some of them are paying the price."
The latest casualties were defensive midfielder Russell Canouse, a starter, and newly acquired forward Nigel Robertha, who had been expected to crack the lineup by now.
Canouse didn’t feel well after a second vaccine shot, Losada said, and didn’t get back up to speed in time for the trip. Robertha has a hamstring ailment, he added.
Some players are recovering from long-term injuries, such as Steven Birnbaum, or from an ailment suffered while on loan overseas (Paul Arriola). Many others, though, have fallen since Losada opened training camp in early March.
“I am not planning to change the way we are training or the way we are working,” Losada said. “All the departments need to change, need to adapt to our way of work — not the other way around. I guess D.C. United hired me to make a change and not to keep on doing the things we’ve been doing the last 10 years.”
It is unclear when key players such as Arriola, goalkeeper Bill Hamid, defender Donovan Pines and striker Ola Kamara will return to active duty. Forward Yordy Reyna is out until late this month and Birnbaum won’t return until probably midsummer.
“We don’t look at what is missing,” midfielder Felipe Martins said, “but what we have right now.”
MLS teams this season are allowed nine subs, but through three matches, United has yet to have a full bench. In San Jose, Losada had the choice of only four outfield players, including Martins, who entered at the start of the second half, his first appearance since August when he tore an ACL.
As two players dropped out this week, one returned: winger Andy Najar, who skipped the match on New England’s artificial turf last weekend to prevent a setback in his comeback from years of injuries.
With Canouse sidelined, 17-year-old Moses Nyeman made his first start of the year and sixth of his career.
Another 17-year-old, Cowell, helped put the Earthquakes ahead in the first minute. With San Jose in transition, United’s back line was knocked off-balance by Cowell’s assertive first touch from the left side into the middle.
He supplied Javier Lopez, who, without any pressure, placed a 23-yard shot beyond Chris Seitz’s dive and into the far lower corner.
“We prepared so good for this game,” Martins said, “but the [early goal] throws away all the preparation.”
Cowell scored in the 26th minute, outpacing 35-year-old Frédéric Brillant to Cristian Espinoza’s pass down the line and beating Seitz to the near corner. Last week, Cowell also had a goal and an assist against Dallas.
United struck back five minutes later off Edison Flores’s corner kick. On the back side, Brendan Hines-Ike headed it into the six-yard box. J.T. Marcinkowski (Georgetown) made a tip save, but United’s Yamil Asad chested the ball back to Tony Alfaro for a close-range smash and his first MLS goal in 28 appearances.
Neyman rescued United in the 42nd minute, covering for Seitz after Espinoza had gotten past the goalkeeper. A minute later, however, Yueill latched onto a teammate’s deflection and blasted a 24-yard volley that found a path between three players and flashed past Seitz.
“A Champions League goal,” Losada said.
Losada burned two substitutions at halftime, adding Martins in place of Júnior Moreno and Adrien Perez for Asad. Najar replaced Alfaro in the 60th minute.
The second half did not provide the number of opportunities as the first, and while United remained within striking distance, the Earthquakes were never under duress.
As Nyeman did for Seitz in the first half, San Jose defender Florian Jungwirth saved Marcinkowski in the 84th minute by denying Erik Sorga after the goalkeeper’s gaffe.
A minute later, the Earthquakes added to the lead when Cowell lifted a cross from the right side to Yueill for a five-year header.
Next Saturday, United will complete a string of three away matches with a visit to Columbus to face the reigning champion Crew (0-0-2). Exactly who will be uniform remains unclear.
“It’s a hard defeat, but I see many positive things,” Losada said, citing possession and unfulfilled opportunities. “There are still many positives knowing we have limitations, and hopefully in the future we will recover some guys and everything will be better."
