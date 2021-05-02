Manchester United fans have never fully embraced the Florida-based Glazer family, which also owns the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and which took control of the storied Premier League club in 2005. That antipathy reached an unprecedented boiling point in the wake of an announcement by Manchester United and 11 other clubs of their intention to form an exclusive Super League. That venture promised to earn the clubs much more money but also threatened to badly damage the Champions League and upend much of the culture of European soccer, in which top club teams are connected through promotion and relegation to all the rungs of their respective domestic structures.