Rodgers’s situation will hover over the league for months, perhaps into the season. He could hold out and threaten to retire — or even actually retire — once training camp starts. The staredown will shape the season. Will Rodgers and the Packers smooth out things enough for the MVP to return to a team that has gone to the NFC championship game two years in a row? Will the Packers cave, decide they can’t let Rodgers sulk without getting something in return and trade him?