Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst and President Mark Murphy vowed over the weekend that the Packers will not trade Rodgers. On Saturday, writing on the Packers’ website, Murphy acknowledged Rodgers’s disillusionment and said the Packers are working to placate him — and have been since the end of the season.
“This is an issue that we have been working on for several months,” Murphy wrote. “Brian Gutekunst, [Coach] Matt LaFleur and I have flown out on a number of occasions to meet with Aaron. We are very much aware of Aaron’s concerns and have been working with him (and his agent Dave Dunn) to resolve them. We remain committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond.”
Rodgers has not spoken about the issue publicly, and he declined to comment when NBC approached him at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, telling announcer Mike Tirico he was “disappointed” the news came out when it did. But every sign and report indicate that something would have to change for Rodgers to play for the Packers again. One year after Tom Brady left the New England Patriots in free agency, Rodgers may force his way out of Green Bay.
Rodgers’s situation will hover over the league for months, perhaps into the season. He could hold out and threaten to retire — or even actually retire — once training camp starts. The staredown will shape the season. Will Rodgers and the Packers smooth out things enough for the MVP to return to a team that has gone to the NFC championship game two years in a row? Will the Packers cave, decide they can’t let Rodgers sulk without getting something in return and trade him?
What comes next is impossible to predict, which makes Rodgers’s scenario in line with the original headline event of the weekend. Every team will wait and see if it cemented its future or put its decision-makers’ jobs in jeopardy. Here is what to know.
The NFL becomes more of a passing league every year. It’s obvious that passing rules in the NFL, but the draft often reveals how extreme the importance of throwing the ball is. This year, the first six players drafted were quarterbacks or pass-catchers. Of the first 11 picks, 10 were quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends or cornerbacks — players who throw the ball, catch the ball or defend players who catch the ball.
Quarterbacks came off the board early like never before — the first three picks and five in the top 15, plus another three quarterbacks in a four-pick span at the end of the second round and the start of the third. Passing is not just a disproportionate part of the game. It’s almost the entire game.
The top quarterbacks went to soft landing spots. By definition, a high-first-round quarterback almost always must transcend his situation to succeed. The teams picking high enough to draft them landed at the top of the draft because of barren rosters. They’re counted on to be saviors, not caretakers.
This year’s first-rounders are unusual in that regard. All five quarterbacks landed in situations that are far from bleak. It’s easy to be optimistic on draft weekend, but none of them seem likely to be held back by the franchise around them.
Trevor Lawrence went to a Jacksonville Jaguars team on a 15-game losing streak, but Urban Meyer is an innovative offensive coach who, at least in college, has done nothing but win. The New York Jets have already started to surround Zach Wilson with help, trading up for guard Alijah Vera-Tucker and landing wide receiver Elijah Moore after he slipped into the second round. General Manager Joe Douglas is known as a savvy evaluator, and his draft drew early raves.
Trey Lance will not have to play right away if the San Francisco 49ers don’t trade Jimmy Garoppolo, and he gets to play for Coach Kyle Shanahan, lead a roster that went to the Super Bowl two years ago and throw to Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk. Chicago Bears Coach Matt Nagy has shown he can design an offense around a dual-threat quarterback, and Justin Fields can develop with patience, as Andy Dalton is a serviceable placeholder. Mac Jones went to the Patriots — enough said.
The 49ers beefed up their offense in a telling way. The operating draft philosophy in San Francisco is to favor defense. The 49ers believe Shanahan is such a strong offensive schemer and play caller that with a talented defense, the 49ers will find enough offense to build a contender. Three of their four initial picks under Shanahan — Javon Kinlaw, Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas — were defensive players.
The 49ers swerved this year. They traded up to take Lance, then they backed up that pick with guard Aaron Banks and running back Trey Sermon in the next two rounds. Because the 49ers view skill players almost as luxury items, that indicates they believe their defense is already elite, even after losing coordinator Robert Saleh to the Jets. The 49ers seem to believe that, if they stay healthy, they’re a Super Bowl contender.
Teams positioned themselves for next year’s draft. Trades flew in the second round — of the first 11 picks, seven selections were made after a swap. Most of those deals involved a team receiving a pick next year.
The reason? Next year’s draft promises to be deeper, especially in later rounds, as players who didn’t play or otherwise failed to land on the NFL’s radar for coronavirus-related reasons — especially small-school players — stayed in school when they might have normally been in this year’s draft. Teams also expect to have more information on players next year, with medical testing and the rest of the pre-draft process presumably closer to normal.
The New York Giants stood out with draft-day trades, adding an extra first-rounder, third-rounder and fourth-rounder for 2022 by moving back in both the first and second rounds. Despite their dealing, they ended up with speedy Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney and Georgia’s Azeez Ojulari, whom some considered to be the best pass rusher in the draft.
No team had a clearer mission than the Dallas Cowboys. Last year, the Cowboys finished 28th in points allowed and were second worst in rushing yards allowed. They went to the extreme in an attempt to fix their defense. The Cowboys took defensive players with their first six picks, headlined by first-round linebacker Micah Parsons.
The Cowboys added LSU linebacker Jabril Cox, regarded as excellent in pass coverage, in the fourth round. Adding Parsons and Cox to Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch gives the Cowboys a stunningly fast linebacking corps. If their defensive emphasis makes a difference and quarterback Dak Prescott returns from knee surgery at full strength, the Cowboys could make a leap in the NFC East.