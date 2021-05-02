The Jets then selected a good wide receiver, Elijah Moore of Mississippi, in the second round. They caught an even bigger break in the fourth round when North Carolina running back Michael Carter fell to them. That’s a big infusion of talent on offense, with the aim of supporting their rookie quarterback.
Chicago Bears: The jobs of GM Ryan Pace and Coach Matt Nagy may be on the line this year, but they made the type of bold decision that could turn things around. Chicago’s trade up from No. 20 to No. 11 to draft Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was a great move.
They also did well to select right tackle Teven Jenkins in the second round, addressing a major need. There was risk in their decisions, including giving up next year’s first-round pick, but Fields is worth it.
Cleveland Browns: The Browns’ great offseason continued; they added two good players to an already stacked defense. They drafted cornerback Greg Newsome II in the first round, but what put this class over the top was landing versatile linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in the second. He is a first-round talent.
Edge rusher Myles Garrett said this defense should be scary, and he’s right. On paper, Cleveland might be the AFC North favorite.
New England Patriots: Bill Belichick won the free agency battle this year. He won during the draft, too. By staying patient and not trading up, he still got quarterback Mac Jones. Jones is smart and accurate and should eventually challenge for the starting job, although Belichick said Cam Newton is the starter for now.
Day 2 was phenomenal for the Patriots. They got the best defensive tackle in the draft in Christian Barmore during the second round, then got lucky when defensive end Ronnie Perkins fell to them in the third. It was a tough draft for defensive linemen, but the Patriots came out ahead of the curve.
Dallas Cowboys: The Cowboys were horrible on defense last year, so owner Jerry Jones showed his commitment to fixing the unit by picking defensive players with their first six choices. New coordinator Dan Quinn has reason to be very happy.
In first-rounder Micah Parsons, the Cowboys got a rangy, playmaking linebacker in the same mold as Bobby Wagner, whom Quinn coached in Seattle. Second-rounder Kelvin Joseph will help at cornerback, and linebacker Jabril Cox, who is great in coverage, was a steal in the fourth round.
Losers
Houston Texans: This isn’t Nick Caserio’s fault. Houston’s new GM inherited a bad situation after previous coach Bill O’Brien traded away this year’s first- and second-round picks.
But the end result is that Houston didn’t come away from the draft with any help for a defense that needs it, and the Texans had to use their first pick, a third-rounder, on quarterback Davis Mills of Stanford because of the uncertainty surrounding Deshaun Watson. They also added Nico Collins to a wide receiver group still reeling from last year’s Deandre Hopkins trade.
Green Bay Packers: Aaron Rodgers’s frustration with the franchise lands them on this list. I’m also troubled by the fact that the Packers waited until the third round to add a wide receiver. Instead of taking one in Round 1, they selected cornerback Eric Stokes. They took center Josh Myers with their second-round pick before finally choosing a receiver, Amari Rodgers of Clemson, in the third.
Amari Rodgers is a good player, but it remains to be seen whether he’ll ever catch passes from Aaron Rodgers, who has told the team he wants out of Green Bay. The Packers continue to pay the price for last year’s first-round selection of quarterback Jordan Love.
New Orleans Saints: Cornerback was their biggest need and the Saints didn’t address the position until the third round, when they drafted Stanford’s Paulson Adebo. They also didn’t get a wide receiver to replace Emmanuel Sanders.
Making matters worse was the fact that their first-round pick, defensive end Payton Turner, was viewed as a second- or third-rounder by many evaluators. New Orleans did well to get linebacker Pete Werner in the second round, however, and its fourth-round selection of Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book is interesting.
Las Vegas Raiders: Alex Leatherwood has the potential to be a good right tackle, but he was taken too high with the 17th pick. The Raiders got lucky when the best safety in the draft, TCU’s Trevon Moehrig, was available to them in the second round, but did they need to take two more safeties after that?
Baltimore Ravens: The Ravens got good players in the first round in wide receiver Rashod Bateman and edge rusher Odafe Oweh, and it was good that they added another wideout on Day 3 in Tylan Wallace. But they leave the draft with two glaring needs — at right tackle, following the trade of Orlando Brown to Kansas City, and at edge rusher, where two spots opened up when Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue left this offseason. They’ll need Bateman and Oweh to contribute early.