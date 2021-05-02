Baltimore Ravens: The Ravens got good players in the first round in wide receiver Rashod Bateman and edge rusher Odafe Oweh, and it was good that they added another wideout on Day 3 in Tylan Wallace. But they leave the draft with two glaring needs — at right tackle, following the trade of Orlando Brown to Kansas City, and at edge rusher, where two spots opened up when Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue left this offseason. They’ll need Bateman and Oweh to contribute early.