This is Ovechkin’s 12th season as captain, Backstrom’s 11th season as alternate captain and Carlson’s second.
“That is a nice way of saying they got older,” retired defenseman and alternate captain Brooks Orpik quipped earlier in the year. Carlson, who is now in his 12th NHL season, was given the “A” after Orpik retired in 2019.
So, when Ovechkin and Carlson both missed Thursday’s 5-4 overtime loss to Pittsburgh and then Saturday’s 3-0 loss to the Penguins due to lower-body injuries, the third alternate captain patch needed a new home. There were plenty of options.
The Capitals coaching staff makes the decisions on who wears the “A”s when players are out. Chara was chosen for Thursday’s game. Chara was the captain of the Boston Bruins for 14 seasons. He wore the “A” alongside Backstrom and T.J. Oshie.
Oshie has routinely sported the first extra “A” patch when a player has been out.
Saturday, the Capitals chose Tom Wilson to wear the third “A” instead of Chara.
“It’s a chance to just acknowledge some guys that are actually doing a good job of leading this club,” Laviolette said. “We’ve always said we’ve felt like we have strong leadership and Tom has been a good leader the whole time and Zdeno has come in and been a leader … it is not just a token thing; it is because guys bring good leadership in the room.”
Thursday was the first time Ovechkin and Carlson have missed the same game for the Capitals since April 10, 2016, when they both were rested in the team’s season finale against Anaheim.
The status of both Ovechkin, who has missed the last four games, and Carlson, who has missed the last two, is still uncertain for Monday’s game against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.
Laviolette has praised Chara’s leadership in the past and assistant coach Kevin McCarthy described the 44-year-old as another coach on the blue line.
“I think when you talk about leadership, it’s when somebody shares your reflections of the game and of the room and how things should work on a day-to-day basis, and then maintain a voice and a presence when coaches aren’t in the room,” Laviolette said.
Chara’s protective presence on the ice has been noticeable this season. He recently fought Islanders’ Matt Martin — for the second time this year — after he didn’t like the winger’s hit on Michael Raffl.
“I remember when we talked this [offseason] and he said ‘I’m coming in here for a lot of different reasons, but I’m going to help play tough for this team and protect this team’ and that’s just the type of person he is,” Laviolette said. “... we are all much appreciative that he is able to jump in like that and take care of things. It was great by him.”
The decision to choose Wilson for the third “A” seemed like a long time coming. Wilson, in his eighth NHL season — all with the Capitals — has never worn the “A” in a regular season game until Saturday. He first wore an “A” in a 2019 preseason game. It’s been widely noted from coaches and players that Wilson has all the intangibles to become the Capitals’ future captain one day.
“If somebody told me Tom Wilson would be the next captain there, I would have zero arguments against it,” Orpik told The Washington Post in 2019.
While Wilson’s reputation as a physical winger who has gotten multiple suspensions for his hard hits will stay with the 27-year-old, it’s his production on the ice and his upbeat, energetic attitude that continue to push him into the forefront of leadership and future captain conversations.
“He’s a great person first of all and he’s a great hockey player,” Backstrom said of Wilson. “He brings a lot to this hockey team and he’s proven over the years that he’s a great guy to have in the locker room and on the ice. He’s a leader all the way. It was good to see him get the ‘A’ there.”