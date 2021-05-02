“I went through it the other way [during] my first stint as a head coach in Carolina,” Rivera said. “We drafted the guy of the future for us in the first round. He was, lo and behold, the immediate future. ... At that point, we had not put all the other pieces around Cam Newton. ... So I’ve always thought if you can do it the other way where you put all the other pieces around and then go out and get your quarterback, that might be a pretty good situation, too.”