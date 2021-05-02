With his team up three, Westbrook charged Jalen Brunson from behind for a steal just as Brunson caught the pass and then sprinted downcourt for a statement slam that he capped with a roar and a world-class snarl. It wasn’t the finishing flourish on another triple-double — Westbrook fell one assist short of that — nor was it the bucket that matched his season-high 42 points, which came in the fourth quarter.
But the steal, the dunk, the stare-down after — it was classic Westbrook, a neat personification of the gut-busting performance that got Washington out of an 18-point deficit and gave it a chance against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks in the first place.
In the end, though, it was erased when Doncic found Dorian Finney-Smith in the corner for a three-pointer with 9.3 seconds to play to give Dallas what turned out to be the game-winning basket. On the next possession, Bradley Beal had the ball at the top of the key but lost his dribble, only for guard Raul Neto to pick it up and serve it right back to Beal behind the three-point line. His attempt missed, and Dallas held on.
Beal had the ball in the final seconds, but Westbrook shouldered the burden of getting the Wizards competitive in the second half.
Westbrook finished with 42 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Beal, no slacker, added 29 points, 10 of which came at the foul line. Rui Hachimura had 18 points, and center Daniel Gafford had nine points, seven rebounds and two big blocks, including one on Willie Cauley-Stein with the score tied at 111 and less than five minutes to play. Gafford streamed in from the opposite side for a huge left-handed swat, the type of play that exemplified Washington’s brash performance as the night wore on.
But Dallas was a tough customer. Doncic turned in a herculean 31 points, 20 assists and 12 rebounds, and Finney-Smith added 22 points that included six threes. The Mavericks shot 54 percent from the field including 44.7 percent from three, a large part of how they accrued an 18-point lead early in the second quarter.
The Wizards climbed out of the hole with pure grit.
Westbrook got them to the front door, and the Wizards relied on gutsy role players, as well as Hachimura, to push it open. Washington tied the score three times late in the third quarter, first with a strong layup from Ish Smith after he collected a rebound of a Hachimura missed three and then again with a driving layup from Hachimura.
Two possessions later, Neto burst to the rim after a hesitation move to tie things again before Robin Lopez dunked and drew a foul to give the Wizards a three-point lead with 3:22 to play in the quarter — their biggest of the night to that point.
But down the stretch, defense was an issue for Washington as the teams traded leads and the Wizards seemed unable to come up with a stop.
Defense was the issue early on as well. Doncic, despite heavy-looking tape on his left elbow, which he cradled more than once after a hard fall at the start of the game, made himself the main character in a dominant first quarter by the Mavericks. The 22-year-old had 13 points and made 5 of 7 shots from the field to push Dallas to a 14-point lead that grew to 18 in the second as the Wizards continued to bite on every head fake and leave the Mavericks wide open from the three-point line. Dallas made them pay with 12 three-pointers in the first half.
But Westbrook made it his mission to keep Washington afloat. Down 15 with 3:12 left in the half, the Wizards started scoring in bunches. It began with a Westbrook free throw that spurred a 16-5 run to the end of the quarter, during which Beal and Westbrook scored six points apiece and Neto added two jumpers.
The burst from the starting guards capped an 18-point second quarter for Westbrook, who was active all over the court, made 7 of 9 shots from the field, grabbed four rebounds and dished four assists.
