Defense was the issue early on as well. Doncic, despite heavy-looking tape on his left elbow, which he cradled more than once after a hard fall at the start of the game, made himself the main character in a dominant first quarter by the Mavericks. The 22-year-old had 13 points and made 5 of 7 shots from the field to push Dallas to a 14-point lead that grew to 18 in the second as the Wizards continued to bite on every head fake and leave the Mavericks wide open from the three-point line. Dallas made them pay with 12 three-pointers in the first half.