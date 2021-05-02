“We made a mistake,” Wizards Coach Scott Brooks said of the Mavericks’ final possession. “We’re up two; we talked about it after the game — we’ve got to learn from it. Rui [Hachimura] made a mistake. He switched the pick and roll up top, [and] Russell had him inside the three. ... Rui’s a terrific player. But we can’t give up a wide-open three or a late-contest three. We’ve got to know the score and do a better job. But like I said, he didn’t do it on purpose. ... We haven’t been in those positions a lot, and we haven’t practiced a lot. We haven’t practiced at all, those situations, in three months. It’s a tough break. We have to learn from it, but we’ll be in this position again.”