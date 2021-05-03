Medina Spirit was Baffert’s seventh Kentucky Derby win. His first five — Silver Charm (1997), Real Quiet (1998), War Emblem (2002), American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2018) — all won the Preakness, as well. Authentic, the Baffert-trained horse who won last year’s Kentucky Derby, finished second at the Preakness.
“It was just a thrill to watch him do it and fight on,” Baffert said of Medina Spirit. “He came back, he’s handling it quite well. He wasn’t as tired as I thought he might be. A big race like that, but he handled it quite well.”
The Kentucky Derby winner has skipped the Preakness only once since 1996, when 2019 champion Country House was kept away because of a virus. And if Medina Spirit does head to Baltimore for the second leg of the Triple Crown, he’s likely to see a whole lot of new faces with a number of Derby entrants already passing on the race, as has been common in recent years.
Trainer Doug O’Neill said Rock Your World, who finished third at the Kentucky Derby, would skip the Preakness and focus on the Belmont Stakes on June 5. Todd Pletcher, who had four horses in the Kentucky Derby field, seemed to be leaning toward keeping all of them out of the Preakness. Brad Cox, whose two entries both finished in the top four (second-place Mandaloun and fourth-place Essential Quality), was noncommittal about sending either horse to Baltimore.
Cox could send Caddo River, his Arkansas Derby runner-up, to Pimlico after he was kept out of the Kentucky Derby after developing a high temperature. The Baffert-trained Concert Tour, who finished third in the Arkansas Derby and has three career wins, also could make an appearance.
Discounting last year, when the Preakness served as the final leg of the Triple Crown amid a racing calendar jumbled by the coronavirus pandemic, new shooters have not fared well at Pimlico, winning the Preakness only eight times since 1969 (the last being Cloud Computing in 2017).
Cloud Computing was trained by Chad Brown, who has been pointing Crowded Trade toward the Preakness after a third-place finish at the Wood Memorial. Rombauer, winner of the El Camino Real Derby at Golden Gate Fields in February and third in the Blue Grass Stakes last month, also seems like a likely Preakness entrant for trainer Michael McCarthy.