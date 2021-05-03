Most of James’s interview, though, was spent reflecting on the Disney World experience. “You wouldn’t be human if you didn’t have ups and downs in the bubble,” he said. “At times I was questioning myself. Should I be here? Is this worth sacrificing my family? So many things. I’ve never been without my family this long. Missing the days of my daughter being in kindergarten, even though it’s through Zoom. Missing my son’s 16th birthday, which we all know is a big birthday if you have kids. Seeing my middle child continue to grow and be who he is.”