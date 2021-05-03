Since replacing Rob Dibble as the color commentator alongside Carpenter, Santangelo has provided stability for the last decade. From 2005 to 2010, MASN had four different analysts in Ron Darling, Tom Paciorek, Don Sutton and Dibble. Santangelo has distinguished with fans by being a visible supporter of the club and moving full-time to the Washington area from his native California — the only member of the Nationals’ television or radio teams to do so. He is typically an active presence on social media but has not tweeted or posted to his Instagram account since Thursday.