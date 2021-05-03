It’s a good thing Dave Martinez can’t motivate or cast out gloom or convince the halt and lame that they have Olympian potential, because you could have fooled me. Give him Tres Barrera as one of his Opening Day catchers, tell him lefty Jon Lester won’t be available until the last day of April and that his workhorse Wander Suero will miss weeks with an oblique strain and he decides that, as long as he has a pinch-hitter like Andrew Stevenson, what can stop his Nats? So what if pitcher Ross has as many RBI as Victor Robles — work around it.