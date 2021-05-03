It wasn’t the specific play the limited spectators applauded — a routine layup from Rui Hachimura — but rather the Washington Wizards’ total offensive dominance that had them up 23 points with six minutes to play in the third quarter. The Wizards played Monday night as if every member of the roster had been imbued with the spirit of Russell Westbrook, which is to say that they played so fast they were just barely on the right side of frenetic, so aggressive that they scored 50 points in the paint — in the first half — and showed Indiana no mercy.