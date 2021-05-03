Why should they? The Wizards beat the Pacers, 154-141, in a game with significant impact on Eastern Conference seeding as teams battle for positioning in the play-in tournament set to begin May 18.
Indiana (30-34) left Monday just half-game ahead of Washington (30-35) for the No. 9 spot. If the season ended Monday, the No. 10 seed Wizards would first have to win a game in Indianapolis and then beat the winner of the 7-8 matchup (currently Boston-Charlotte) to earn a spot in the traditional playoff field.
Monday’s game was the lone regular season meeting between the Wizards and Pacers, thus giving Washington the tiebreaker should the teams finish with the same record.
Westbrook appeared to be aware of the game’s importance, playing with a fury uncommon even for him. The point guard logged career triple-double No. 178 with more than 10 minutes to play in the third quarter. He finished with 14 points, 24 assists (tying a career high) and 21 rebounds (setting a career high) to pull within three triple-doubles of Oscar Robertson’s record with seven games to play.
It was just the third 20-rebound, 20-assist game in NBA history. Westbrook already had one. Wilt Chamberlain owns the other.
With the former MVP focused on directing the offense, the rest of the Wizards feasted — especially at the rim. They shot 61.2 percent from the field, finished with nine players in double figures and set a franchise high with 50 assists, the first team since the 1990 Phoenix Suns to have 50 assists in a game.
The previous franchise high was set in the organization’s inaugural season, when the Wizards were the Chicago Packers and they tallied 45 assists in a game against St. Louis in February 1962.
Beal led the group with 26 points and Rui Hachimura had 21.
Playing without Malcolm Brogdon (right hamstring soreness), Caris Levert and Domantas Sabonis each scored 32 points to lead Indiana.
The Wizards’ dominated from the start, seemingly at Westbrook’s will.
Washington poured in 82 points, its most in a first half this season, with Westbrook at the center of an offense that churned out assists. His most impressive came with less than four minutes to play in the second quarter when he grabbed a rebound and, in the same motion, heaved a full-court chest pass to Beal for a layup.
With that, the Wizards had their first double-digit lead of the half and started to pull away, their breakneck pace forcing Indiana into missed shots and 10 turnovers. Sabonis and Levert scored 19 points apiece in the first half but couldn’t keep up with Washington’s balanced offense — everyone was a scoring threat as long as Westbrook had the ball in his hands.