“Barstool is driving value,” Skipper said, referencing gambling operator Penn National buying a stake in the controversial sports media company. “I don’t think it means you have to do reprehensible, misogynist content. If somebody came to me and said: ‘I’ll give you a really high margin; you’ve got to do a show on the sexiest pictures of cheerleaders you can find. Can you find pictures of cheerleaders where they jump up and down and their panties are up in their butts? Can you find that for me? I’ll pay you a bunch of money.’ The answer’s no, I won’t do that.”