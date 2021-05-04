“I think that [the pandemic] a huge role in the lack of players represented from our conference and also from HBCU football,” Grambling Coach Broderick Fobbs said. “There’s plenty of guys who have the ability to be drafted and should have been drafted. But I think when it boils down to it, these teams were not able to do as thorough a search as they normally are. … But yes, it is a little bit of a disappointment. I don’t think it’s anything personal. People are trying to fill their rosters with the best players that they can and also with no-brainers. The pandemic played a huge role in eliminating a lot of those diamonds in the rough.”