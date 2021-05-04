The IPL attracts top players from around the world, and some of its foreign stars had begun to leave India, among them Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson of Australia. They returned to the island nation last week, before the Australian government announced Monday that anyone who arrives in the country after visiting India in the previous 14 days can face up to five years in jail, a $50,000 fine or both. This prompted a fierce backlash against Prime Minister Scott Morrison.