Washington went 7-3 while Soto was sidelined with a strained left shoulder. The 22-year-old has yet to throw to bases but doesn’t feel any pain or discomfort when he swings, according to Manager Dave Martinez. That led the Nationals to plug him onto their bench for the next few games. The plan, as Martinez explained, is for Soto to ease in before starting at designated hitter for a weekend series at the New York Yankees. On Tuesday, in the team’s second 2021 matchup with Braves right-hander Huascar Ynoa, Martinez played Yadiel Hernandez in right field and batted him second.