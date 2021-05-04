Follow along for live updates.
Mbappé will not start, Gueye suspension doubled
Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé will reportedly open the second leg of the Champions League semifinals on the bench after he missed PSG’s most recent league match on Saturday with a calf injury.
Les Parisiens trail Manchester City 2-1 on aggregate after losing at home in the first leg. They need to score at least two goals to advance to the final; Manchester City’s current lead gives it the edge in road goals, a series tiebreaker.
Mbappé is the competition’s second-leading scorer, having notched six of his eight goals in four of the team’s last six matches. He played through a minor thigh injury in last Wednesday’s first leg but failed to make a significant impact as PSG faded in the second half.
His teammate, midfielder Idrissa Gueye, was ejected from the game 32 minutes into its second half following a reckless tackle against İlkay Gündoğan. A one-game suspension usually accompanies a red card offense, but UEFA, European soccer’s governing body, doubled the penalty on Monday citing “serious rough play.” Gueye would miss the Champions League final later this month if PSG can mount a comeback and qualify for its second consecutive final.