Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain face off Tuesday in the second leg of their Champions League semifinal, with City holding a major edge in its quest for its first title in club soccer’s most prestigious international competition. City rallied with two second-half goals last week in Paris to take a 2-1 lead in aggregate goals. PSG, seeking a return trip to the Champions League final, will also have to do without midfielder Idrissa Gueye, who is disqualified for Wednesday’s match — and who received an additional two-game suspension from European play — for his reckless tackle of Ilkay Gundogan in the 77th minute of the first leg.