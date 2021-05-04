Follow along for live updates.
Guardiola swaps two in starting lineup
Starting 11: Ederson; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Rúben Dias, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fernandinho, İlkay Gündoğan, Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne
Rodri and João Cancelo, who started in last week’s first leg, are replaced by Fernandinho and Zinchenko. Coach Pep Guardiola sat all but Fernandinho during Saturday’s league match against Crystal Palace — Zinchenko was a 67th-minute substitute.
Manchester City chases history through the second leg
Manchester City is on the cusp of history as it looks to become the fourth club to win the Premier League and the Champions League in the same season.
City will earn its first Champions League trophy if it can secure at least a draw against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday and win the May 29 final in Istanbul. The Citizens will win their third Premier League title in the last four years with another league win against Chelsea — its potential Champions League final opponent — on Saturday.
Three English clubs have been crowned champions of the Premier League and the Champions League in the same year: Manchester United (1998-99 and 2007-08), Liverpool (2004-05 and 2018-19) and Chelsea (2011-12).
City Coach Pep Guardiola became the youngest coach to win the continental competition when he led Spanish powerhouse FC Barcelona to his first Champions League title at 37 in 2009. He won a pair of La Liga-Champions League doubles with the team before moving on to German club, Bayern Munich.
Despite his early success in Champions League, Guardiola has lost his last four semifinals with Barcelona and Bayern. If Manchester City can snap that spell on Tuesday, it will earn another place in English soccer history.
Four English teams have won six consecutive European Cup/Champions League matches in the competition’s history. Manchester City, the most recent, can set the record for the longest winning streak by an English team with seven.
Mbappé will not start, Gueye suspension doubled
Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé will reportedly open the second leg of the Champions League semifinals on the bench after he missed PSG’s most recent league match on Saturday with a calf injury.
Les Parisiens trail Manchester City 2-1 on aggregate after losing at home in the first leg. They need to score at least two goals to advance to the final; Manchester City’s current lead gives it the edge in road goals, a series tiebreaker.
Mbappé is the competition’s second-leading scorer, having notched six of his eight goals in four of the team’s last six matches. He played through a minor thigh injury in last Wednesday’s first leg but failed to make a significant impact as PSG faded in the second half.
His teammate, midfielder Idrissa Gueye, was ejected from the game 32 minutes into its second half following a reckless tackle against İlkay Gündoğan. A one-game suspension usually accompanies a red card offense, but UEFA, European soccer’s governing body, doubled the penalty on Monday citing “serious rough play.” Gueye would miss the Champions League final later this month if PSG can mount a comeback and qualify for its second consecutive final.