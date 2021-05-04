After Washington Nationals catcher Tres Barrera was handed a similar suspension last year, he filed a lawsuit against MLB that alleged, among other things, that the test results couldn’t establish when DHCMT entered his system and that the amount detected was too small to have been able to enhance his performance. The lawsuit argued that the traces of DHCMT might be residue from workout supplements he took before starting his professional career, which would not be subject to MLB punishment. It described MLB’s test for the substance as “unreliable and inaccurate” and based on “junk science.” Barrera, now 26, dropped the lawsuit after MLB agreed to apply its ban only to last year’s pandemic-shortened 60-game season and not carry it into this season.