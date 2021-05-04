It was the defining sequence of a game that slipped from Washington in that inning. The lead-up, though, was perhaps more concerning than Ynoa’s second homer in 13 plate appearances. Rainey replaced starter Joe Ross with one out. To that point, Ross’s line was only dented by Ronald Acuña Jr.’s solo homer in the fifth. But he had allowed enough hard contact, and flirted with enough damage, to warrant a hook after 86 pitches.