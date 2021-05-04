It’s not supposed to happen. Not in the Washington Nationals’ 6-1 loss to the Braves. Not with Rainey, one of their go-to relievers, on the mound. Not ever, really, because pitchers do things like allow zero runners past first base for six innings (as Ynoa also did Tuesday) and typically leave grand slams to their teammates.
It was the defining sequence of a game that slipped from Washington in that inning. The lead-up, though, was perhaps more concerning than Ynoa’s second homer in 13 plate appearances. Rainey replaced starter Joe Ross with one out. To that point, Ross’s line was only dented by Ronald Acuña Jr.’s solo homer in the fifth. But he had allowed enough hard contact, and flirted with enough damage, to warrant a hook after 86 pitches.
Ross was tagged for two runs on five hits in 5⅓ innings. The second scored on William Contreras’s bloop single off Rainey — and the runner, Ozzie Albies, had reached second on Trea Turner’s first of two throwing errors. Contreras’s single was part of a larger takeaway for the Nationals.
In 2020, in a short and difficult season, Rainey was undeniably the team’s best reliever. He regularly threw his slider in the strike zone, leading to a lot of success with a high-90s fastball. His strikeout rate, 14.2 per nine innings, was a flash of dominance. Manager Dave Martinez often called him the club’s future closer.
This offseason, the Nationals still padded their bullpen by adding lefty Brad Hand on a one-year, $10.5 million deal. The expectation was that Hand, Daniel Hudson, Will Harris and Rainey would share the high-leverage spots. But Rainey missed a good portion of spring training with a muscle strain by his right collarbone. When he made his first exhibition appearance, his velocity was in the low 90s, about five mph slower than what his fastball averaged last summer. He also had little control.
Martinez promised Rainey’s velocity and command would return. By early April, when they hadn’t, Rainey spoke about pushing through without his best stuff. He yielded a pair of runs in each of his first two outings. The first was marked by a two-run homer for Braves infielder Pablo Sandoval. The second was sunk by a two-run shot for Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Zach McKinstry.
From there, Rainey settled into the usual waves of being a major league reliever. After three scoreless outings, the St. Louis Cardinals hit him hard April 20. He worked a scoreless inning April 21, 25 and 30. Then Tuesday’s sixth was a crack, a small but not insignificant one, before Ynoa ripped it open and left Rainey with a 10.00 ERA.
With one on and one out, Rainey used an inside fastball to get Austin Riley to fly out to center. Next Rainey fell behind Dansby Swanson 2-0 after home-plate umpire Jeff Nelson called a borderline pitch a ball. Martinez decided to intentionally walk Swanson and take his chances with Contreras, a 23-year-old catcher. Rainey battled him for five pitches and then spun a slider off the low-and-outside corner. Contreras reached out to poke it to left-center.
Albies raced in to put the Braves ahead 2-0. It was easy to notice that, unlike in 2020, Rainey couldn’t finish Contreras with his slider or heat. His strikeout rate, in a tiny sample, is below one per inning. He then walked Cristian Pache on eight pitches, with the sixth and eighth of the at-bat — both sliders — landing nowhere near the zone. That’s how Ynoa got to the batter’s box with three on.
So what came next will live as the odd fact from this game. It was the first time a pitcher had hit a grand slam against the Nationals. It traveled at 107.4 mph, faster than Acuña’s homer, and made it 427 feet. But the whole inning showed, again, that Rainey has not rediscovered himself.
There was a bit of good for the Nationals after he exited. Harris made his season debut and worked a clean eighth. Juan Soto returned from the injured list for a pinch-hit appearance. (It did end with a strikeout.) And all things considered, grand slams aside, they have stayed afloat in a National League East that is packed with average records.
None of that changed because Rainey was beaten, and beaten loudly, by a pitcher. Yet neither did the Nationals needing him to be a lot sharper than he has been.
More from The Post: